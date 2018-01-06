Cardi B Planning Maury Povich Lie Detector Test To Determine Whether Offset Is Cheating

Rap star Cardi B has an open invitation from talk show host Maury Povich to bring her boyfriend Offset on his show for a lie detector test to determine whether he is being true to her.

With rumors flying about Offset being untrue to the Bodak Yellow rapper, Newsweek reports Povich is willing to do the dirty work in making Cardi fully aware of what’s really going on.

The 78-year-old Povich recently took to Twitter to make his offer known.

“If you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury!” he wrote in a post on Friday that was liked by thousands of his equally curious followers.

That same day, Povich told Us Weekly, “Cardi B. seems to be having some trust issues in her personal life. My show deals with these types of complicated situations on a daily basis. We would love to help Cardi B. uncover the truth.”

Days before, Cardi took to social media to post “I’m just going to make things positive out of a bad situation.”

Later, she took to humoring herself in dealing with all the uncertainty, posting a fake sex tape of her and the Migos star online. Reps for her later confirmed toTMZ that the sex tape was a fake and meant as a joke.

The two have been an item since at least early last year when they went public with their relationship. Back in October, Offset got down on one knee and proposed to her on stage at a Power 99 FM concert in Philadelphia, presenting her with an eight-carat diamond.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

“I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream,” Cardi posted on Instagram back then. “Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @ offsetyrn God really sent you to me,” she added.

Since then, the hip-hop power couple have experienced more than their fair share of issues.

Again, with rumors swirling about his unfaithfulness, she recently told fans during a live performance that she had warned him for the last time.

“You do that s**t again, you gon’ lose your wife,” she said.