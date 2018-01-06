Does Jamie Dornan Finally Go Full Frontal In ‘Fifty Shades Freed’?

Fifty Shades Freed is only a month away and fans are clamoring to know whether or not Jamie Dornan goes full frontal in the franchise’s final film. Although fans had high hopes of seeing every inch of Dornan’s naked body, it sounds like the actor decided against shedding everything for his final outing as Christian Grey.

Unfortunately For Fans, Dornan Doesn’t Go Full Frontal

According to Wet Paint, Dornan did not go full frontal in Fifty Shades Freed. An insider recently revealed that producers hoped the actor would be willing the shed it all for the movie, but he ultimately decided against it. Dornan did, however, show off his butt, so fans shouldn’t be completely disappointed by the news.

“There was hope that he would go all the way for the finale to encourage greater audiences, but it’s gone the other way,” the insider explained. “He will bare his butt, but editors made sure Jamie doesn’t show a millimeter of his privates.”

Johnson Sheds Everything

Dornan might have been unwilling to show off his privates but the same wasn’t true for his co-star Dakota Johnson. The actress will once again appear fully nude in Fifty Shades Freed, much to the disappointment of her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

Fortunately, Johnson made her parents promise that they wouldn’t watch the films, so they should be able to avoid any awkward moments at the next family gathering.

What About Your Favorite Sex Scene?

Although Dornan doesn’t bare it all, Cosmopolitan reported that there will be plenty of sex scenes in Fifty Shades Freed. This includes a romp in Christian and Ana’s private plane after their wedding, a handcuffed sex scene, a steamy sex session after a honeymoon camera shoot, sex inside a speeding car and the long-awaited butt plug scene in the red room.

All of these were featured prominently in the books and might make their way onto the big screens before the end credits.

New Trailer Teases Upcoming Sex Scenes

According to Daily Star, fans went crazy after seeing some of their favorite sex scenes in the books play out in the most recent trailer. It isn’t known how many sex scenes will be featured in the movie, but based on the trailer, Fifty Shades Freed might be the most erotic one to date.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are back for the final time as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, which hits theaters February 9.