Gal Gadot Puts A Contemporary Spin To Wonder Woman’s Uniform In Bold Pink Suit

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, all eyes were on Gal Gadot. The breakout actress took 2018 when she filled in the fighting boots of the iconic Wonder Woman in the titular film that became a massive box office success and made Gadot a superstar. At the event, the 32-year-old actress took notes from Wonder Woman’s own stylebook and added her own contemporary spin on it.

Gadot, a former beauty queen and combat instructor for the Israel Defense Forces, is a mix of beauty, brains, and brawn. Her style, too, shows a concoction of characters. The actress graced the red carpet in a pink Oscar de la Renta suit, Elle UK reported. The bold bubble gum color represents a common trend seen in brands such as Erdem and Gucci in 2017, which showcased a splash of fuchsia, peach, and rose tones on runways.

She then paired the suit with a plunging bustier top, which alludes to Wonder Woman’s famous uniform. And while Gadot is often seen in sleek updos, she let her hair down to show off her tousled bob, a similar look to her DC Extended Universe character, only shorter.

Finally, she capped the look with bright crimson lips, a signature makeup look attributed to Lynda Carter’s portrayal of the Justice League member in the 1970s.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Gadot’s overall look was chic and bold, in the same way that she exudes class and strength, representing a female powerhouse that was hailed the highest-grossing actress of 2017. She took home the crown after raking in $1.4 billion at the box office for both Wonder Woman and Justice League.

Not only was she 2017’s highest-earning actress, she was also the highest-grossing actor. According to Forbes, Vin Diesel was in first place thanks to his blockbusters XxX: The Return of Xander Cage and The Fate of the Furious. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came in second.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Moreover, Wonder Woman held its position as the second highest-grossing movie of 2017 until Star Wars: The Last Jedi surpassed it in December. The Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film also takes the cake for being the best-reviewed and highest-grossing film among all the movies in the DCEU.