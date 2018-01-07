Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Didn’t Abandon Her Despite His Alleged Chance To ‘Start Over’ With Dad Brad Pitt

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, she sparked a firestorm of rumors and reports. Speculation soared about how Jolie and Pitt’s children would be affected, from the older kids (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) to the youngest (Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt). One of the most long-lasting reports to emerge from the divorce drama, however, concerned Maddox, with an alleged altercation turning into an investigation involving the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, reported Variety.

Pitt was cleared after the investigation was over, and Brad has discussed co-parenting the six kids with Angelina, even talking openly about the investigation.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. After that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out.”

When it comes to what “sorting this out” means, Pitt reportedly has been visited by the children, including Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara, at his home. Brad does not visit the kids at the separate house where they live with Jolie as part of what is allegedly a “sensitive” custody arrangement, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Maddox, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Taking Sides On Team Angelina Jolie Vs Team Brad Pitt

Divorces that involve children sometimes result in the kids taking sides. In the case of Angelina and Brad, there have been rumors about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and the other children arguing about whether to take Jolie’s or Pitt’s side. Maddox was allegedly determined to live with Angelina, while some of the other kids were reportedly not agreeing on whether to join Team Jolie or Team Pitt, as the Inquisitr noted.

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Taking Dad's Side In Divorce? https://t.co/U20zZiQVOj — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 6, 2018

But despite earlier reports that Maddox was determined to live with Angelina, a new report claims that he has changed his mind. After seeing how Brad has changed since the alleged altercation that sparked Jolie’s decision to divorce Pitt, Maddox allegedly has chosen to give his estranged dad a second chance, according to OK! magazine via Gossip Cop.

Although Maddox reportedly supported Angelina when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, the magazine’s source claimed that the teenager has changed his mind.

“[Brad’s and Angelina’s 16-year-old son] reflexively sided with his mom because she seemed so fragile, but he must be growing tired of being her constant companion.”

In the wake of Angelina’s decision to split from Brad, the rumors about the alleged altercation involving Maddox even included a feud featuring the teenager and his dad. But the insider claimed that Jolie’s oldest son “now wants the chance to start over with his dad.” Pitt has discussed his efforts to do better as a father, such as giving up drinking.

Angelina Jolie was joined by Maddox and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at a recent red carpet event. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music

Brad Pitt Has ‘Taken The High Road’ In Split From Angelina Jolie

Maddox has seen “how hard Brad has worked to improve himself,” according to the source. Moreover, Jolie and Pitt’s teenager recognizes that “there are two sides to every story,” added the insider.

“[Maddox] believes his father is the one who’s taken the high road in the divorce.”

However, the only evidence cited by the magazine is Maddox’s absence from a United Nations event in New York City. But rather than avoid the event as a disrespectful action, the teen actually was home with one of the youngest children.

Angelina Jolie Brings Kids Maddox and Shiloh to Music Event Remembering the Cambodian Genocide https://t.co/YsqCCuhbyt — People (@people) December 17, 2017

Moreover, Maddox and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt joined Angelina at the Brooklyn Academy of Music the following night, adding to the inaccuracies in the magazine’s report. The teenager even worked with Jolie as an executive producer for her movie, First They Killed My Father. An insider told Gossip Cop that Maddox is neither taking sides in the split nor going through a “falling out” with Angelina.

People magazine reported that Jolie’s children, Maddox and Shiloh, were the red carpet stars at the music event. The siblings even matched. Shiloh wore black pants and a white shirt, while Maddox sported a black scarf. Angelina’s children stayed close by her side at the event, further disproving rumors that either was taking sides in the divorce.

As to why Maddox and Vivienne did not join Jolie at the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, which Shiloh also attended along with Knox and Zahara, an insider told People that Angelina’s oldest son had taken on the role of caring big brother.

“Vivienne had an upset tummy and big brother Maddox stayed with her,” explained the insider.