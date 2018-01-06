Khloe Kardashian Wants Kris Jenner To Replace Hoda Kotb On Fourth Hour Of ‘Today’

Khloe Kardashian has an idea when it comes to who could potentially replace Hoda Kotb on the fourth hour of the Today Show alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. After it was confirmed that Hoda will be Matt Lauer’s permanent replacement on the NBC morning show earlier this week, speculation has been rife as to who could potentially join the show during the fourth hour if Kotb decides to ditch her old gig.

Khloe was recently quizzed on who could make a good replacement and join the Today team in a new interview, where she confessed that she believes her mom Kris Jenner would be perfect for the role.

“Drinking wine at 6 a.m. is really my jam, but I think it’s more [my mom] Kris Jenner’s jam at the moment,” Khloe, who’s currently pregnant with her first child, joked in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian then revealed that her mom – who appears alongside her fellow famous family members on their long-running E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians – is actually close friends with Kathie Lee, and so already has a lot of chemistry with the host.

“[Kathie Lee] and my mom are like, best friends,” Khloe said of Gifford and Jenner’s close friendship before Kardashian then added that “those two together and drunk in the morning would just be epic.”

David Buchan / Getty Images

The two are so close that Kathie Lee is actually the godmother of Kendall Jenner, Khloe’s half-sister and Kris’s daughter with Caitlyn Jenner, while E! is part of the NBC Universal family, which means the star already has a close relationship with the network.

As noted by ET, a source revealed to the site after Hoda was announced as Matt’s permanent replacement that if Kathie Lee was ever to get a new co-host that she would want it to be “with one of her friends” rather than someone she doesn’t know.

But it sounds like fans worrying that Kotb could be ditching Gifford for her new earlier gig probably shouldn’t expect to see Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian’s mom on the morning show just yet, despite Khloe’s confession that seeing the two on the show together would be an “epic” sight for Today viewers across the country.

Though there were rumors that Hoda could be abandoning her role during the fourth hour of Today, the anchor confirmed to E! News earlier this week before Kardashian suggested her mom as a replacement that she would still be hosting the fourth hour in addition to her new role.

“I’ll still do the 4th hour with Kathie Lee,” Hoda told the outlet shortly after the news was announced that she’d be sitting alongside Savannah Guthrie permanently in the wake of Matt’s firing for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace back in November.

Hoda then teased that she won’t be giving up her gig with Kathie Lee anytime soon, joking of the show which often sees the twosome drinking in the morning, “Someone needs to drink the wine!”