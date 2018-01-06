Bill Belichick Eyeing New York Giants, ‘Only Place He Wants To Be’

With his run with the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady rumored to be in jeopardy, Bill Belichick is reported to have his eyes and heart on the New York Giants.

“I’m sure Bill knows this is his last chance to be the Giants coach,” a source described as close to Belichick told the New York Daily News. “Bill sees an opening — an opening to get to the Giants. The Giants are the only place he wants to be.”

All that seems left to make that happen appears to be Belichick actually forcing his way out of New England, where he, Brady, and owner Robert Kraft are all reported to have somewhat different visions of the future.

All the sudden friction traces back to the Patriots’ recent decision to deal Brady understudy Jimmy Garoppolo at the star signal caller’s behest. Reports are the 40-year-old Brady wants to play several more seasons and demanded assurances from the team that the two shared the same game plan.

At some point, Kraft is rumored to have ordered Belichick to pull the trigger on the deal that ultimately sent Garoppolo to San Francisco and gave the five-time Super Bowl champ, four-time Super Bowl MVP Brady the kind of peace of mind he sought.

Putting their 3-13 regular season aside, the Giants have to rate as an attractive option for Belichick. Widely considered one of the league’s most stable franchises, the team owns the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, where potential franchise quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen are considered the pick of the litter.

“He wants to be the Giants coach,” the source added of Belichick. “I know that for a fact.”

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

A return to New York from New England would put Belichick on the same course as the one taken by the legendary coach Bill Parcells, who unforgettably bolted the Patriots for the Giants after leading the former to the Super Bowl back in 1997.

During a trip to Giants Stadium in 2009 in what was the stadium’s final season, the Daily News reports a teary-eyed Belichick stopped to reflect on what his New York Giants experience had meant to him up until that point.

“This is a great organization,” he said. “It’s hard not to get choked up about it. I loved it here. I loved it here.”