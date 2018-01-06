Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Reportedly Got Caught Planning A Secret Reunion

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux spent the holidays together in Mexico, but there was allegedly a reason why they had to go on a romantic getaway. According to a new report, the Friends star was caught planning a secret reunion with Brad Pitt at a luxurious ski destination in the United States.

The 48-year-old actress and her ex-husband reportedly got closer ever since she reached out to him after his split from Angelina Jolie. Jennifer was allegedly Brad’s source of strength and comfort. A source claimed that they realized that their bond is still strong during their long talks.

While Aniston’s marriage with Theroux is reportedly on thin ice, the blonde beauty and the Fight Club star reportedly planned to secretly meet up. According to New Idea, Jennifer mentioned to Brad that she is planning to go skiing with her close friends in Aspen after New Year’s Eve.

Brad allegedly told Jennifer that he can fly there to meet up with her. He even suggested that they can ski together without getting noticed since they will be wearing ski masks and helmets, which she thought was a great idea. An insider thinks that the exes’ secret reunion will be a blast since there is an opportunity for them to have a heart-to-heart talk.

Mark Davis / Getty Images

The timing couldn’t be more perfect since there have been reports coming out that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are on the verge of getting a divorce. New Idea reported last December that the Horrible Bosses star was having a hard time accepting another failed marriage. The two have been married for only two years, but they have slowly drifted apart.

An insider told In Touch that the main reason for their conflict is their different lifestyles and priorities. Justin allegedly wanted to have a baby, but Jen doesn’t seem interested in getting pregnant. The 46-year-old actor also can’t take his wife’s jealousy when he gets close to his co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been living separately for months, which sparked divorce rumors. However, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the two are very happy and don’t mind living separately. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the setup has not hurt their marriage at all. In fact, the couple thinks that spending time apart is healthy and it prolongs their honeymoon.