Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Shares Incredible Video Of Unborn Twins Moving Around Inside Her

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott shared an incredible video with her fans this week which showed her unborn twin girls moving around inside her. The star, who’s expected to give birth to the twins in February, posted the amazing clip to her Instagram account this week, which showed her stomach rising and falling as her babies moved around.

The “You Look Good” singer’s two girls were turning around so much in the clip that Hillary joked they were “baby ninjas” in the caption.

“I’m still absolutely floored by the fact that we are created to carry life, and that they MOVE like this within us,” Scott added in the caption of the video, which she shared with her more than 460,000 Instagram followers on January 5.

The Lady Antebellum star then added that she was making the most of feeling her twins move around inside her as she nears the end of her pregnancy, which she and her husband first confirmed back in August.

“As I’m nearing the end of carrying these two precious little girls, I’m trying to soak up these (slightly less uncomfortable) moments that I will miss and try to hold in my heart forever,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to congratulate the star and her husband in the comments section, sharing sweet words for the singer after she shared the very personal video of her unborn twins with fans.

“Congratulations and that is so awesome your having twin girls so precious,” wrote one follower, while another told Hillary in the comments section, “Thank you for sharing one (well two) of God’s wonderful miracles with your fans who love you.”

“Hold on to those moments as long as you can,” another mom then told the “Need You Now” singer in response to the video. “I miss seeing my baby ninja do this to me.”

Hillary’s been very open about her pregnancy with fans over the last few months, and even shared an adorable photo with her 4-year-old daughter Eisele cuddling up to her baby bump on December 27.

Scott sweetly captioned the family photo, “Lazy holiday cuddles with all three of my girls…”

Hillary and husband Chris Tyrrell confirmed that they were pregnant with twins in August 2017 as they shared an emotional message with fans, sadly revealing that they suffered a miscarriage before discovering that twins were on the way.

The couple announced their pregnancy in a video posted to both Hillary and Lady Antebellum’s social media accounts last year, which revealed the moment that Scott and Tyrrell broke the big news to a shocked little Eisele that she was soon going to be a big sister.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers!” Scott captioned the video she shared with fans. “Our family is growing… TWINS! It’s truly a miracle.”

Scott also confirmed at the time that she and her husband conceived their twins naturally despite suffering a miscarriage two years prior in 2015.

Hillary has since been sharing her progress as she awaits the birth of her twins on social media, posting a number of sweet photos of her growing bump during her pregnancy on Instagram.

In addition to two new babies from Hillary, her Lady Antebellum bandmate Dave Haywood and his wife welcomed a baby girl into the world last month.