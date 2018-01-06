Democratic Donor Tom Steyer Bought ‘Fire And Fury’ For Every Member Of Congress, Calls For Trump’s Impeachment

President Donald Trump continues to face the aftermath of Michael Wolff’s bombshell tell-all book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. And things might get even more out of hand now that some people are making a move to use the book against him.

In a recent report by The Hill, it was revealed that Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer bought a copy of the controversial tell-book on Donald Trump’s presidency for every single member of Congress.

According to the outlet, the American billionaire intends to hand deliver 535 copies of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House to all members of the House and Senate.

Steyer, who is a known environmental activist, has always been vocal about his opposition to Donald Trump. In fact, he spent at least $20 million of his personal money on the “Need to Impeach” campaign against the president.

Apparently, the campaign has gained over 4 million signatures. With the release of Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, it is expected to reach its 5 million target soon.

The bombshell tell-all book on Donald Trump was released on January 5, four days earlier than its original schedule of January 9. Apparently, the move came just hours after the president’s personal attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Henry Holt and Wolff demanding a halt on the book’s release.

A tell-all book on President Donald Trump has been making headlines recently. Win McNamee / Getty Images

As expected, the book instantly sold out on its first day of release in major cities like Washington D.C., New York, and Los Angeles. There have been thousands of pre-orders as well, making the book number one on Amazon.

Meanwhile, Steyer also revealed that he will make a “major announcement” about his political plans on Monday. The outlet noted that the prominent environmental activist might announce his possible candidacy for California’s governor or for the House or Senate.

Tom Steyer calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

If Steyer decides to join the Senate race, he will be competing against longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who announced that she will run for another term late last year.

And in case he goes for governor, Steyer would be looking to take on California Governor Jerry Brown, another Democrat.

Tom Steyer shelled out a whopping $91 million to support the Democratic party in the 2016 election.