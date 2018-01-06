Ellen Page Marries Longtime Partner, Her Fans Become Ecstatic

Over the New Year celebration, actress Ellen Page made social media buzz as she married her longtime partner, choreographer Emma Portner. Portner, who has been teaching contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York, broke the news on her Instagram account, saying Ellen is an incredible woman and that she is lucky to have her now as her wife.

Similarly, the 30-year-old Inception actress also posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday with her and her partner’s hands wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers. The news, in fact, was later confirmed by Page’s public relations officer, as reported by the Associated Press.

The couple has been posting pictures of themselves on their social media since the summer, with hints about the tying of the knot. Page has already posted several interpretive dance videos with Portner and the duo has sometimes covered songs together.

Page came out as gay during her speech at a Human Rights Campaign event in 2014. People in attendance lauded her bravery and even stood up to show their respect for the actress. The actress said that she is coming out in the hopes of helping other people who are struggling with their sexuality to embrace their true selves.

@danadaners A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

“I’m here today because I am gay and because maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time,” Page said. “I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the actress, earlier this week, joined a bunch of Hollywood celebrities in the campaign Time’s Up, which aims to end sexual harassment within the industry and beyond. At least 300 entertainment figures joined the campaign, which postures a $13 million legal defense fund to help those people who need assistance to halt harassment in the workplace. It can be recalled that Page accused X-Men director Brett Ratner of sexually harassing her when she was aged 18.

With the news of Page’s wedding, her fans and followers have been ecstatic. They took to Twitter to express their happiness and even sent well wishes for the couple.

Twitter users even declared 2018 to be a year for the LGBT community, particularly the lesbian ones.

its only the third day of 2018 and ellen page has saved the entire LGBT community by announcing that she married her girlfriend!!! tears are streaming down my face!!! if this ain't the biggest sign that 2018 is a LESBIAN i dont know what is pic.twitter.com/kk158yLwTB — gabi (@harleivy) January 4, 2018

ELLEN PAGE GOT MARRIED Y’ALL THIS IS SUCH A GAY YEAR AND IT’S ONLY JAN 3 — Kacosta (@mexcellentt) January 3, 2018

thank you ellen page for proposing to your girlfriend on the 3rd of january and claiming 2018 for the lesbians — ASYA (@communistbabe) January 3, 2018

ELLEN PAGE GOT MARRIED 20GAYTEEN IS REAL — nat ????️‍???? #20GAYTEEN (@lgbtDemetria) January 3, 2018

One Twitter user even joked about Ellen Page being off the market due to the marriage.

Congratulations, also condolences to all the queer ladies now that @EllenPage is off the market. https://t.co/5gzfeBNBd1 — Dorothy Snarker (@dorothysnarker) January 3, 2018

But whatever it is, the fans are surely happy of Page’s decision. Indeed, love is love.