‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Vows To Fix The Mess He Caused, Liam To Decide Steffy’s Fate

The Bold and the Beautiful for next week gets more riveting and dramatic as Steffy and Bill’s cheating scandal spreads in Los Angeles. Spoilers revealed that an old character is coming back as well and this development will put B&B viewers on the edge of their seats as she adds twists to the story.

Liam’s Struggles

Liam (Scott Clifton) was totally shattered and struggling to cope with the heartache caused by his wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill (Don Diamont), his own father. He was broken into pieces after the betrayal of two important people in his life, and there is no way he could get over it at this point.

Likewise, Liam is still reeling over the appalling deeds of Bill and Steffy. Although he is still deeply troubled, he is also trying to figure out what he should do next.

Steffy Reaches Out To Liam

Steffy met Bill once again after their affair was exposed. She is not happy to see him and swears that she will avoid him at all cost from now on. Steffy knows they should never cross paths again as any contact with her father-in-law will only make matters worst.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy only wants one thing, and that is to mend her marriage. She admitted that she messed up big time and cutting links with Bill is the first step to get Liam back.

As mentioned in Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Steffy’s desperate attempt to make up with her husband will give her the courage to reach out to him. She hopes that Liam has calmed down already, but it appears that he is not yet ready to talk to her as he continuously ignores her calls and text messages.

Appalled by the behavior of his father and his wife, Liam makes it clear to Bill that there are severe consequences for his actions.

Second Faceoff

Bill and Liam will clash once again, and it will be as vicious as their first encounter. When Liam told Wyatt about Bill and Steffy’s cheating, the former will boil with rage again and will attack his father for the second time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will try to appease him by telling him to think about his baby.

Bill Wants Liam And Steffy To Reunite

Despite what happened, Bill still expressed his wish for Liam and Steffy to get back together. According to Soap Hub, Bill will let Liam know that leaving Steffy would be a big mistake in his life, however, his son will not listen to this advice.

For Liam, why would he listen to someone who caused his marriage to fall apart? Knowing that his father is concerned about his future with Steffy only upsets him even more.

Overwrought with pain at losing Liam, Steffy allows herself to be comforted by Katie.

Liam Decided To Meet Steffy

Steffy failed to reach out to her husband in The Bold and the Beautiful but later, Liam will meet her after coming to a conclusion that it is time for him to make some difficult decisions.

Steffy will take advantage of the chance and will do what she can for Liam to forgive her. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that Liam was adamant and his attitude suggests that he was only meeting Steffy to settle custody plans for their baby.

Meanwhile, Hope is back in Los Angeles and she is expected to compete with Sally for Liam’s affection and attention. The Bold and the Beautiful followers think that Hope has more chances with Liam as she comforts him after a major heartbreak.