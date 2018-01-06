Mexican Man With World’s Biggest Penis Is A Fraud, Doctor Says He’s Just Six Inches Long

A man who claims to have the world’s biggest penis has been called a fraud by a doctor who examined him.

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera had been given the unusual honor of having the world’s biggest penis after a 2015 video showed him touting his 18.9-inch manhood.

Cabrera, who is registered as disabled because his massive member has left him unable to find work, cannot kneel down because his penis size stretches beyond his knees making it impossible for him to fit into a uniform.

The government initially rejected Roberto’s claims of being disabled. However, it was approved after four months. But Roberto says the financial assistance is not enough, leaving him to visit food banks daily to make ends meet.

Roberto had an X-ray done on the massive penis to satisfy doubters at a Mexican health center. According to the scan, his male appendage was deemed genuine.

But Dr. Jesus Pablo Gil Muro speaking to Metro has refuted the claim, alleging Cabrera’s 18.9-inch penis is actually a little above six inches. The radiologist revealed that when Cabrera visited his office, he refused to remove the bandage around his penis, leaving him with no choice but to conduct a CT scan.

Dr. Jesus Pablo Gil Muro said the CT scan showed that the 54-year-old had a very large foreskin which dangled beyond his knees. He argues that the penis from Roberto’s pubis area is about 16 to 18 cm, which comes roughly to around six to seven inches.

Muro also revealed that he got in touch with Cabrera’s psychologist who told him that the 54-year-old had been using weights to stretch his girth ever since when he was a teenager.

“What the CT scan showed was that there is a very large foreskin. It goes just before the knee. But the penis itself is about 16 cm to 18 cm from the pubis. So it doesn’t go all the way through the foreskin. The rest of the tissue found there is just foreskin, blood vessels, and some inflammation of the skin…he is obsessed with penis length.”

Biggest Dee, Roberto Cabrera! ???? 19.685 inches..Your Excellency Sir???????? Oba Poron!???????? pic.twitter.com/7z4ymyuYrD — The Real Jigga ???????? (@papi_morello) May 19, 2017

This is not the first time that Cabrera’s claim of having the world’s biggest penis has been questioned. Coincidentally, Jonah Falcon, a 47-year-old man with the world’s second longest penis standing at 13.5 inches, has cast a cloud of doubt as well.

Falcon, speaking to the LADbible, said it was obvious that Cabrera increased his girth by stretching his manhood. In a swipe at the 54-year-old Mexican, Falcon said, “it’s ridiculous and he seems kind of desperate.”

Cabrera alleges that he cannot sleep on his back and that his 18.9 inches need its own pillow. Despite all this and the impact it might be having on his length, the 54-year-old still refuses to have a penile reduction.

Dr. Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez claimed he had advised Roberto several times about having reduction surgery, warning that it was impossible to have a healthy sexual relationship or father children. According to him, Cabrera is simply content that he has a “penis bigger than the rest of the people.”

The Guinness Book of Records does not recognize Roberto Esquivel Cabrera’s claim.