Matt Lauer’s Absence From The ‘Today Show’ Isn’t Upsetting Staff: Atmosphere ‘Energized’ Without Him

Nearly six weeks after Today Show co-anchor Matt Lauer was fired for sexual misconduct, the general feeling around the Today workplace is “energized” without him. It has been said that Matt’s “cold” personality is polar opposite to Hoda Kotb’s “warm” and open personality, and now the atmosphere is light and happy. Are staffers upset Matt Lauer is gone and does anyone even miss the longtime anchor?

According to Entertainment Tonight who spoke to an inside source, there has been a complete turnaround at the Today Show. The addition of Hoda Kotb to the mix has been transformational to the atmosphere around the NBC show.

It was reported that Hoda was already pals with Savannah Guthrie outside of the workplace, so their cozy familiarity that brings such harmony and chemistry on screen also encompasses the entire work environment.

When Matt Lauer was at Today, he was “intimidating.” His demeanor demanded–and got–respect from all staff. Thus, he was always treated with respect but was not approachable.

On the other hand, the source claims that Hoda is “exactly who she is off television.”

“She’s the real deal.”

She is approachable and will speak to all levels of staff, so naturally, they are all happy that someone who is a good person got the promotion. Everyone is quite pleased.

“People at the show and the network are genuinely happy for Hoda.”

In contrast, Fox News had recently reported that Matt Lauer’s “absolute power” that was given to him by NBC Universal chief executive Steve Burke helped “set up” an environment where the Today staff were so intimidated that they would never have dared report Lauer for any inappropriate behavior, such as that that ultimately got him fired.

'Today' show staffers are definitely embracing Hoda Kotb's replacement of Matt Lauer as co-anchor, a source says. https://t.co/VauVWlCzPp pic.twitter.com/qe7UIDTdRH — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 5, 2018

Their insider explained that when Andy Lack became the NBC News Chairman, it gave Lauer even more power over staff.

Lauer and Lack were already established in a sort of “old boys club” work relationship that went beyond the office walls at 30 Rock. They went on personal vacations together, as well as spent time outside of the office.

Although Lauer is gone from Today, does he still have some power on what is going on over there? There have been recent reports that he is sending “suggestions” to the producers of Today, such as his opinion on the music used in a news segment.

According to ET, this is not true. Their source confirmed that Matt has kept in touch with many of his former coworkers, but he is not giving out any sort of feedback.

“It’s well known that Matt has stayed in touch with the talent since his firing, but he has not reached out to producers telling them what he thinks about how they’re putting the show together.”

Lauer has indeed been staying in touch. The Inquisitr recently reported that Matt Lauer immediately sent Hoda Kotb a congratulations text when it was announced that she was his replacement.

Clearly, she was pleased by his warm message, and no one could deny his graciousness in this situation. He obviously continued to watch his former show and didn’t hesitate to offer congratulations.

Hoda Kotb reveals Matt Lauer's text to her after she replaced him as the 'Today' show co-anchor. https://t.co/o3zX54XLv3 pic.twitter.com/lYCnxB18RL — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 6, 2018

As Hoda explained to ET, Matt may be gone from Today, but the relationship between Matt, Savannah, and Hoda remains. Hoda explained how this situation that they have found themselves in is very “complicated.”