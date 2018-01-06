Meghan Markle’s Sister-In-Law Arrested For Assaulting The Soon To Be Royal’s Brother

Meghan Markle’s soon to be sister-in-law was arrested in Oregon after assaulting the actress and soon to be royal’s brother. The event took place on New Year’s Eve. Markle’s brother, Thomas, was assaulted by his fiancée, 37-year-old Darlene Blount, who is said to have been under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested before midnight and was booked around 4:20 am on January 1. She has been charged with fourth-degree assault.

Darlene Blount’s arrest was confirmed by a law enforcement source with the Josephine County Jail, Daily Mail reports. Before their New Year’s Eve altercation, Thomas and Darlene had spent their Christmas at home in Grants Pass with Darlene’s 7-year-old son.

What this latest incident means for Thomas is that he probably won’t be allowed to attend his sister Meghan’s royal wedding with Prince Harry in May. Thomas has had his own brush with the law in the past. He was arrested a year earlier, in January 2017, for reportedly putting a gun to his fiancée Darlene’s head. He was later released without charge.

Thirty-three-year-old Harry and 36-year-old Meghan announced their engagement in November and are set to get married in May 2018. Thomas says that although he is pretty sure he won’t be getting an invitation to his sister’s wedding, it would mean the world to him if he did.

Meghan Markle's sister-in-law is arrested https://t.co/FnrJNPoHQi — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 6, 2018

“I don’t know if she gets to invite who she wants. But she’ll reach out if she wants me there – she’ll call me. She knows where to find me. But that’s up to her, there’s no pressure. I wouldn’t mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world – that would be incredible.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, reportedly had a classy New Year’s celebration on the French Riviera. The couple is said to have boarded a 9:55 a.m. passenger flight to Nice on British Airways on New Year’s Eve. In order to stay unnoticed, the couple reportedly boarded the flight before the other passengers and booked three rows of economy seats in the rear end of the plane. The couple was traveling with three bodyguards, and Prince Harry was dressed in jeans, a jacket, and a baseball cap.

Fifty-one-year-old Thomas Markle and his half-sister Meghan have reportedly not seen or spoken to one another since 2011. Tom however claims that that the two are not estranged, and that they simple lost touch after Meghan moved to Toronto in 2011 to take up her role in the hit TV show Suits.