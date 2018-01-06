Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Finding Winning Combination For January 5 Drawing Worth $450 Million

The Mega Millions winning numbers are in, and some lucky person could be nearly half a billion dollars richer.

On Friday, the winning numbers were picked for the $450 million jackpot, the largest that the nationwide lottery has reached months. As MLive.com noted, this is now the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and could become one of the largest lottery drawings ever if there is no winner on Friday.

Those who want to find the Mega Millions winning numbers can find the combination below.

If there is a winner for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, they have the option of taking a $281 million lump sum, and that total may grow even larger as last-minute sales come in. The jackpot has attracted nationwide attention, leading to long lines at grocery stores and gas stations to buy tickets. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states along with the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A report from CBS News noted that residents of some lottery-happy states may have a better chance of matching the Mega Millions winning numbers. The report noted that the average American spends $200 a year on lottery tickets, though in Delaware and New York, the average jumps up to $400 per year, and in Massachusetts, the residents spend an average of $735 per year on lottery tickets — nearly $2 every day.

But there has now been a long drought without a winner. As USA Today noted, it has been since the first week in October that someone matched all five Mega Millions numbers along with the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot.

This weekend, there will be more than $1 billion at stake between the two largest lotteries. After the $450 million Mega Millions winning numbers are picked, Saturday will bring the drawing for a Powerball jackpot that is reaching to more than $550 million.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, January 5 are: 28-30-39-59-70

Mega ball: 10

Megaplier: 3

With the winning Mega Millions numbers picked, the attention will now turn to Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which could potentially top $600 million depending on how robust sales reach in the final day. If there is no winner in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the next drawing will take place on Tuesday, January 9. If history is an indication, the next jackpot could approach $1 billion.