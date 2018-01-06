‘Kakegurui’ Season 2 Of Anime Confirmed: ‘Kakegurui Compulsive Gambler’ Live Action TV Show Coming Out In 2018

Kakegurui Season 2 has been confirmed to be in development. Based on the story of the Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler manga by writer Homura Kawamoto and illustrator Toru Naomura, the anime series originally aired in 2017 in Japan but Netflix will stream the first 12 episodes internationally in 2018.

Yonkou Productions made the announcement about Kakegurui Season 2 by simply saying, “We keep getting anime announcements. Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler is receiving a second season. How do you keep doing this MAPPA.” So far, the news today from the official website has only mentioned a special event related to the anime, but not a second season. No further details were provided by Yonkou, but they are well known for being the first to announce Japanese anime news to the English-speaking world.

The announcement of Kakegurui Season 2 came as a surprise largely because the second season was confirmed even before Netflix had a chance to air the first season. The streaming giant also has not provided a general time frame for the premiere date, but they did provide a video trailer. Although there is a placeholder web address, Netflix has released few details and has yet to confirm whether a potential Kakegurui English dub is responsible for the delay. The Netflix Kakegurui trailer notably used English subtitles rather being dubbed.

What fans of the Kakegurui manga probably want to know is how Kakegurui Season 2 will resume from Episode 12. The finale was an original ending written by author Kawamoto and it had Yumeko gambling directly against student council president Kirari Momobami. This ending offered some sort of resolution to anime audiences at the expense of manga accuracy. No one knows how the second season will handle this issue, but rumors being spread by bloggers suggest the anime will simply pretend as if the original ending never happened. This is not too uncommon with anime. For example, Blue Exorcist ignored several episodes in order to continue following the source material.

Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler is receiving a second season. pic.twitter.com/D5h8NU3EQ9 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 5, 2018

Kakegurui Live Action TV Show Coming Out In 2018

The news of Kakegurui Season 2 just happened to come out shortly before the live-action drama TV show, which releases on January 14, 2018. Director Hanabusa Tsutomu is leading up the adaptation.

Kakegurui Live-Action series scheduled to air on January 14th. pic.twitter.com/r8Me0mkCGs — MΛIҠΞL (@otxku) January 4, 2018

According to Manga Tokyo, the Japanese TV show has also released the Kakegurui cast list and related visuals.

Taishi Nakagawa as Kaede Manyuda

Yurika Nakamura as Sayaka Igarashi

Natsume Mito as Runa Yomozuki

Ruka Matsuda as Itsuki Sumeragi

Natsumi Okamoto as Yuriko Nishinotoin

Yuma Yamoto as Jun Kiwatari

Kiyo Matsumoto as Nanami Tsubomi

Miki Yanagi as Midari Ikishima.

For those wanting spoilers for Kakegurui Season 2, previous articles from the Inquisitr have provided a summary of what happens next in the Kakegurui manga series. Stay tuned for more news about Kakegurui Season 2!