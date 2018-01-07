‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Here’s Why Jamie Dornan Will Not Go Full Frontal In Final Installment

Jamie Dornan may have been in the business for over a decade but taking the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise finally made him a household name. But now that the erotic blockbuster trilogy is wrapping things up, many were hoping to see more of the actor in the next film. However, fans will just be disappointed as their hopes of the Irish hottie to go full frontal in Fifty Shades Freed will remain a fantasy.

The 35-year-old actor instantly became a sex symbol after portraying the young, successful businessman with a hidden life in the first two Fifty Shades films. Now that Fifty Shades Freed is coming soon, fans are anticipating that the third and final installment will be a lot more daring.

Rumor has it that Jamie Dornan will finally show off his manhood in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. Since the trilogy is known for its erotic factor, the hot Irish star showing his private part is certainly something fans would not object to. As a matter of fact, the actor himself teased that there is a possibility for him to showcase his manhood in the next film.

On top of that, Dakota Johnson, who plays Jamie Dornan’s leading lady Anastasia Steele, has also shared in Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in 2016 that she would want her co-star to show his private part in Fifty Shades Freed. “Everybody wants to see the D,” the actress said at the time.

However, despite all these hints that Jamie Dornan might finally go full frontal in their final installment, producers of the trilogy have previously shared that they will not be heading in that direction. It has been reported that even though the actor and Dakota Johnson were both nude during their intimate scenes, the editors made sure that the actor’s backside is the only thing that the viewers can see.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have definitely made the lovemaking scenes look easy, but the 28-year-old actress previously admitted that it was actually highly awkward for them. In fact, the How To Be Single star revealed that she had to resort to alcohol to help her handle the intimate scenes a little better.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.