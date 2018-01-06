Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Fashion: Star Chooses To Flaunt Baby Bump Rather Than Hide It

Khloe Kardashian just can’t seem to stop herself from showing off her baby bump after finally confirming her pregnancy last month. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has worked hard to achieve her new slimmer figure, she is not afraid to feature her growing belly, even at the risk of looking heavy. As expected, the girlfriend of Tristan Thompson is not ready to give her skin-tight clothes up just because she’s pregnant.

The 33-year-old TV personality is adding “pregnant women’s fashion icon” to her already impressive achievements. Khloe Kardashian is reminding all the moms-to-be that they can still look sexy and hot, even though their figures are changing every month.

Khloe Kardashian just recently confirmed on social media that she is already six months along with her pregnancy. With that said, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s huge baby bump just can’t be denied anymore.

However, instead of being conscious of it and hiding it, Khloe Kardashian embraced her new figure by flaunting her baby bump for the whole world to see. As a matter of fact, she has not changed her fashion sense at all and still wears her usual fitted clothes, but now specifically made for pregnant women.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her six-month pregnancy mark by sharing a sweet photo of herself cradling her baby bump in her trademark tight dress. She also flaunted her growing belly in a heavily beaded jumpsuit during the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve celebration.

The proud mom-to-be just recently guested on the Jimmy Kimmel Live and she wore a blue, skin tight, satin dress that showed off her baby bump. Although she finished up her look with a long, black, overtop, her belly was still on full display.

Despite being branded as the “fat sister,” Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to mind to be judged by her weight anymore. The star appears to be completely happy with everything right now, and an unnecessary comment will not ruin all the good things that have come her way.

It can be recalled that Khloe Kardashian struggled with getting pregnant in the past, so officially having a bun in the oven right now turned out to be a miracle for the reality star.