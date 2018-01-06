Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Travis Scott Confuses Fans Even More About Reality Star’s Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner still appears to be waiting for the right time to reveal anything about her alleged pregnancy. While her sister Khloe Kardashian is now proudly flaunting her baby bump, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings has yet to comment regarding her current status. However, after months of speculations, Kylie’s reported baby daddy Travis Scott has finally addressed the issue, but it confuses fans even more.

Talking to Billboard, Travis Scott said something to the publication that led to more questions than answers regarding Kylie Jenner’s much talked about pregnancy. When asked if he has reached out to his father about “becoming a father” himself, the 25-year-old rapper seemingly denied all the whispers and speculations that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with his baby, saying, “Uh… for what?”

Although Kylie Jenner’s September baby bump photo has resurfaced online and she appears to be heavily pregnant, Travis Scott calls all the talks as just “guesses.” The rapper told the publication, “I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.”

Meanwhile, it’s no secret that social media was Kylie Jenner’s fashion diary. It was where she shows off her amazing curves in skin-tight dresses, and flaunting the latest trends. Now, it seems that the reported mom-to-be is just using the platform to promote her products and other ads.

Kylie Jenner is known for her next-to-nothing ensembles and would always put her enviable curves on display. However, the 20-year-old TV personality has been sporting baggy T-shirts and hiding her figure. Many believed that this sudden change of fashion style means that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul is hiding something underneath her loose clothes.

In fact, earlier reports revealed that Kylie Jenner is going to welcome her first child with Travis Scott in February, and her new-found love for oversized clothing is not helping the speculations to die down. If rumors are to be believed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis Scott are having a baby girl.

But just like the other scoops regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.