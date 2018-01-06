‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Loses It In Court, Jabot’s Lab Break-in & Sharon Puts Abby On The Spot

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 8 reveal that some fierce moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera. The Abbott family will face Graham (Max Shippee) in court. Jack will shout that Graham is using Dina (Marla Adams) for her money. He will suggest that he doesn’t have Dina’s best interest in mind.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Graham will point out that Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) have not been watching out for Dina. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he may use her recent legal issues as proof. Dina set the Underground on fire, stabbed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and kidnapped Christian –all under the Abbotts watch. Even though Graham helped Dina snatch Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) son, he will try to pin that one the Abbott’s too.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Graham could drop a bombshell in the courtroom that could sway things his way. There have been rumors he will reveal that he’s John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) son, but it wouldn’t affect this case as he wouldn’t be a blood relative to Dina.

Lily (Christel Khalil) will worry how her upcoming Paris trip will affect her relationship with Cane (Daniel Goddard). Things have been going well for them, and if things continue at this rate, they may be able to save their marriage. It’s possible that Lily will back out at the last minute, which would leave Abby to travel alone.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will want to clear the air with Sharon (Sharon Case) before heading out of town. She will show up uninvited and finds Sharon entertaining Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Hilary (Mishael Morgan, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). When Abby crashes the party, the guest suggests they should leave. However, Sharon comes up with another plan instead.

Sharon thinks that Abby should make her plea for forgiveness in front of everyone. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby gives a sincere apology and bears her soul to Sharon and the other woman. She doesn’t make any excuses for her behavior and takes responsibility for possibly taking advantage of Scott. Perhaps, she admits that Scott (Daniel Hall) was suffering from a PTSD episode when they had sex in the storage unit.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack was in the middle of remodeling the Jabot lab when someone broke into it and left it a mess. Ashley vows to find out who did this and make them pay. It looks like a great week ahead on Y&R.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.