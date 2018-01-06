Floyd Mayweather Jr. Weighs In On Next Fight For Gervonta Davis, Won’t Rush Lomachenko Matchup

With boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. taking it easy after his stellar career, the future of his fighter Gervonta Davis is now taking top priority. The 23-year-old southpaw from Maryland has a 19-0 record so far in his career which included an IBF junior welterweight title win last year. He’s yet to lose and it seems his promoter, “Money” Mayweather wants to keep it that way for now. That includes keeping him away from a possible early loss on his record if he were to try to go toe-to-toe with Vasyl Lomachenko in the near future.

The belief could be that taking this fight now could put Davis’ career in jeopardy as a devastating loss could also destroy his confidence moving forward. That’s not to say that this fight couldn’t happen in the future, though. Per a Forbes report from Brian Mazique, Mayweather recently spoke about the potential for a Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko matchup saying it’s a fight he’d like for his young star, but there’s “no rush” for it to happen just yet. It seems like a well-planned move by the man who capped off his 50-0 career with what some may consider a low-risk, high reward win against a star from the world of mixed martial arts in Conor McGregor.

Mayweather’s fighter Gervonta Davis last fought Francisco Fonseca in 2017 and won by KO in eight rounds. Isaac Brekken / AP Images

The boxing great spoke about a Lomachenko matchup taking place later, rather than sooner.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to say, ‘Tank, there’s no rush. You’re still young. If you want to fight, there’s plenty of fights. You got a lot of fights left in you. You’re only 22, just turning 23 years old.’ If he wants to fight till he’s 36, 37, he’s still got 15 years left. He’s OK. But if you rush and fight all the hard fights right now, you ain’t going to be able to make it to 38 or 39 in the boxing business.”

Lomachenko has a 10-1 record with eight knockout wins on his record. The 29-year-old Ukranian has now held the WBO super weight title since 2016 and also holds the top spot on ESPN’s best pound-for-pound boxers in the sport today. He claimed the top position from Gennady Golovkin when the listing was released back in December of 2017 and seems to be the measuring stick for others now. The junior lightweight champ is coming off a win via TKO over Guillermo Rigondeaux back in early December too.

Neither Lomachenko, nor Davis, have a fight scheduled for 2018 just yet, but it appears highly unlikely that Floyd Mayweather Jr. with the experience he holds over an impressive career will thrust his fighter into the lion’s den just yet. There’s plenty of time for Gervonta Davis to build up more experience, quality wins, and the insight he’ll need to take on an opponent with the skills of Vasyl Lomachenko. It could certainly pay off for the young fighter to follow Money Mayweather’s guidance.