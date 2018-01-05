‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’: Teresa Giudice Says Joe Is Doing ‘Well’ In Prison

Teresa Giudice claims her husband, Joe Giudice, is doing well after being transferred from the Fort Dix Correctional Institution in New Jersey to a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

As the Real Housewives of New Jersey star acts as a single mom to her four daughters, 16-year-old Gia, 13-year-old Gabriella, 11-year-old Milania, and 8-year-old Audriana, Joe is currently in the midst of a 41-month sentence, which he received after pleading guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud.

As fans will recall, Teresa Giudice was forced to plead guilty to similar charges and served an 11-month prison term at the Danbury Correctional Institution in Connecticut in 2015.

During a new interview with People magazine, Teresa Giudice admitted that while she didn’t like for her friends and family to visit her while she served her prison term, her husband, Joe Giudice, seems to feel differently about his allowed visitation schedule.

“I think he likes visits,” Teresa Giudice told the magazine on January 5.

According to Teresa Giudice, she didn’t like to receive visits because she didn’t like being in a visitation room with others. As she explained, she was forced to sit among many visitors and it simply wasn’t her favorite thing to do.

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Dec 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PST

Although Teresa Giudice hasn’t yet visited Joe Giudice at his new prison quite yet due to a hold on her paperwork, she told the magazine that she and her husband talk daily and noted that he is “doing well.” She also said that because Joe Giudice has been behind bars for so long, she’s used to having limited face-to-face interaction with her husband. Giudice also added that his new prison is only an extra 30 minutes away from her New Jersey home.

“It’s a camp facility, so it means that he’s closer to coming home. In his situation, it’s a good thing,” she explained.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Teresa Giudice has been starring on the reality series since the show began airing in May, 2009, and is the only original housewife remaining.