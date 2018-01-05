Home Of Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Burns Down, Police Investigating For Potential Arson

The home of Roy Moore accuser Tina Johnson burned down this week, and police in Alabama are investigating whether it may have been a case of arson.

As Al.com reported, neighbors called 911 on Tuesday to report a fire in Johnson’s home. Though firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, Johnson and her family lost all of their belongings, the report noted. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Johnson was one of a number of women who came forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct during his Senate run this year. While many of the women were teenagers in the early 1970s and claimed that Moore — then in his early 30s — made sexual advances on them, Johnson’s allegations date back to the early 1990s.

Police said they are talking to a person of interest in the fire but said there have not yet been any arrests made related to the fire. Some neighbors said a young man with a history of public intoxication was seen near the home before and during the fire, Al.com reported.

In her allegations against Roy Moore, Tina Johnson described him as being sexually aggressive. She met with Moore, then a lawyer, when she was going through a difficult divorce and custody battle. Johnson claimed that after the meeting concluded, Moore grabbed her buttocks.

As Al.com noted, Johnson was the first to come forward with an accusation of sexual misconduct against Roy Moore after he had been married. The other women claimed that Moore, then a single man, pursued inappropriate relationships and made aggressive advances at them.

Though Moore lost the Alabama Senate election to Democrat Doug Jones, his troubles related to the allegations continue. This week, accuser Leigh Corfman filed a defamation lawsuit against Moore. As NBC News reported, Corfman claimed that Moore made false statements in denying the allegations, which stated that Moore molested Corfman when she was 14-years-old.

The Gadsden home of Tina Johnson, a Roy Moore accuser, has burned down; an arson investigation is underway https://t.co/326rjpIvmC pic.twitter.com/3lNColsEh3 — AL.com (@aldotcom) January 5, 2018

The Etowah County Arson Task Force is now investigating the fire in Tina Johnson’s home. There is not yet any indication whether the fire was connected to her allegations against Roy Moore.