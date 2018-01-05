‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave And Husband Edwin Drop $4 Million On Hollywood Hills Home

With the New Year has come a new home for Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the latest addition to Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a new report, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, Edwin, recently purchases a new home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles for $4.07 million from Meghan Ellison, the daughter of billionaire businessman Larry Ellison.

The home, according to a report by Radar Online on January 5, boasts stunning views of the city and coastline as well as a stunning pool and large deck area. It also includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, which will be plenty for their family of five, which includes Edwin’s daughter from a previous relationship, Isabella.

As for a workout space for Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, a fitness buff and lifestyle blogger, the outlet claimed the home comes equipped with a state of the art gym and a stunning kitchen.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s new home was first put on the market for $5.495. So, judging by the looks of her final price, the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got a great deal on the property.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin share two children, daughter Slate and son Cruz.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was first linked to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after being seen with the women during a girls trip to Las Vegas in July of last year. Then, months later, Bravo TV confirmed her addition to the show as a full-time housewife. At the same time, Camille Grammer was confirmed to be returning to the show in a part-time role.

During the first episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was introduced to viewers of the show at her home as she welcomed Dorit Kemsley and others into her home for a kid-friendly event.

To see more of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.