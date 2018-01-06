‘Tiger And Bunny’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed In 2018: ‘Tiger & Bunny’ Anime Movie Director Talks Sequel

Years in the making, the release date for Tiger And Bunny Season 3 is slowly hopping its way toward its revealing. What’s more, an English language, live-action Tiger & Bunny movie is in the works in Hollywood and the director of the two anime movie sequels has already spoken out about the new anime project.

The first anime was an original story that aired in 2011 with two cours composed of 25 episodes (so some fans may refer to the third season as Tiger And Bunny Season 2). The story was written by Masafumi Nishida and animated by Sunrise, the studio which produced the anime original Code Geass (that series is also getting Code Geass Season 3 along with several recap movies).

Featuring the characters Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, aka Wild Tiger, and his young partner, Barnaby Brooks, Jr., the odd duo fought crime in a world where a reality TV show and superheroes were combined. A 2012 movie called Tiger & Bunny The Movie: The Beginning was simply a remake of the first several episodes that ended with an original story. A 2014 movie, Tiger & Bunny The Movie: The Rising, was a true sequel that showed what happened to Barnaby and Tiger after the events of the first anime.

Tiger & Bunny Season 3 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company Sunrise has confirmed the new anime project is in the works, but has not specified the exact time frame for the Tiger & Bunny Season 3 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. Anime series take years to develop, but it’s possible the series could air in Japan in late 2018 or in 2019 since the project has apparently been in the works for years.

The hype for Tiger & Bunny Season 3 first began building in 2015 when the official Twitter account for the anime tweeted about the final performance of “The Sound Of Tiger & Bunny” concert series. It claimed that the “T&B Project will be continued,” but offered no solid details.

Hop forward to 2016 and Hirata Productions, the voice talent company managed by Tiger voice actor Hiroki Hirata, teased anime fans by tweeting out about a new anime project. It seemed pretty obvious that Hirata was referring to Tiger And Bunny Season 3 since the voice talent in the attached photo was all of the Tiger & Bunny characters for both the anime series and the two animated films.

This is what the tweet said.

“It’s been a while since all these folks last gathered, and Miss Minako is here, too. Now then, what work could this be? Have you figured it out? Say, have you figured it out? All right, everyone together now. One, two, three!”

Finally, in 2018, Tiger And Bunny Season 3 was officially confirmed via Twitter and through the official website. More details, including the exact premiere date, will be announced later. Presumably, the original voice cast might return, but director Yoshitomo Yonetani has already announced that he will not be directing the new anime project.

Yoshitomo was the director of the two film projects, but did not receive an offer from studio Sunrise to do the third season. He says he will be offering up encouragement to the staff and cast as an “ordinary citizen.” The new director of Tiger & Bunny Season 3 has not been announced, but the first two seasons were directed by Keiichi Satou.

In addition to Tiger And Bunny Season 3, Hollywood film studio Imagine Entertainment has been working on a live-action adaptation of the original story for several years now. The English-language film is being developed by Ron Howard and Brian Glazer. In 2016, SuperHeroHype reported that Imagine hired screenwriter Ellen Shanman. She is best known for adapting the young adult novel The Brokenhearted for New Line Cinema. As of this publishing, the release date for the live-action Tiger & Bunny movie has not been announced.