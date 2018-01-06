NBC Execs Are Reportedly Looking To Bump Back Megyn Kelly’s ‘Today’ Time Slot And Move Up Kathie Lee And Hoda

Could there be another shakeup coming to NBC’s morning lineup in the weeks ahead?

As the Inquisitr reported a few months ago, Megyn Kelly’s hour of the Today Show has been struggling for some time now in both the ratings and the audience department. While other shows like Live with Kelly and Ryan and The Rachel Ray Show have six month long waitlists to attend a taping of their shows, Megyn Kelly has been unable to filling a 150 person studio audience on a daily basis.

Not only that, but the Inquisitr also reported that the former Fox News host has seen her ratings slowly declining since her show began, falling as much as 32 percent at one time. And now that Hoda has taken Matt Lauer’s spot on the Today Show, there are rumblings that Kelly’s hour of the Today Show could be bumped back from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to Radar Online, NBC Executives are toying around with the idea of bumping Kelly’s show back an hour for a few reasons. One being that since Hoda is now pulling double duty as Matt Lauer’s replacement, it means that Kotb now has an hour off between the early portion of the show and the time that she takes seat beside Kathie Lee Gifford. If they were to swap the two shows, executives reportedly believe that the whole Today Show would flow more smoothly.

The second reason that NBC execs reportedly want to move Kelly’s show back to 10 a.m. is due to Kelly’s declining ratings. Since Kathie Lee and Hoda have higher ratings than Megyn Kelly and since the 9 a.m. slot is more desirable than the 10 a.m. slot, it may be better to swap spots.

But there is one catch that could prevent the whole idea from happening — Megyn needs to approve the switch. An insider dished to Radar Online that Kelly has an iron-clad contract and one of the terms of the contract is that any scheduling changes need to be approved by her first.

It remains to be seen what will come of these rumors as Kelly has been silent on her Twitter account following the reports. Hoda and Kathie Lee Gifford have also not addressed the topic.