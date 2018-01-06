‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Tricks Dina, JT Gets Divorce Papers, And Scott Asks Lauren For $3M

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, January 8, reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will receive divorce papers from his estranged wife, Mackenzie. At the Chancellor mansion, J.T. gets papers via courier and brushes it off, telling Cane (Daniel Goddard) it’s nothing. Afterward, Cane senses that something is bothering J.T., who claims that what’s bugging him is related to Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) court date. He wishes that he could get on the same page as Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Cane shares that he and Lily (Christel Khalil) took a big step forward by sharing a steamy kiss.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby (Melissa Ordway) seems excited about her upcoming trip to Paris, but notices that Lily is distracted. Lily admits that she and Cane shared a kiss. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby thinks it’s romantic and thinks their divorce should be called off.

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria and Scott (Daniel Hall) disagree on whether he should be able to work from home. Victoria does not like the idea. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Victoria discloses that she knows about the scene at the club, but she still expects him to work with Abby.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby, Victoria, and Lily talk about the Paris trip. Victoria seems excited about all the meetings they have planned and what it could mean for Brash & Sassy. Lily seemed hesitant about the trip, but agrees to commit to going, even if she has to travel back to Paris multiple times over the next few months.

After they leave Victoria’s office, Abby appears surprised to see J.T. as she thought he skipped town. J.T. discloses that he’s staying in Genoa City and he’s working with Cane at Chancellor Industries. J.T. laughs about his misunderstanding with Abby when he first arrived in town. Apparently, Abby thought he was coming on to her when he was just looking to hang out with a friend.

#YR CDN Recap: JT and Victoria intervene as Graham manhandles Dina at the Club! https://t.co/e42NtsjF4K pic.twitter.com/q26BRCTKPO — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 5, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane leaves Lily a message, asking her to come over whenever she gets a chance. Lily arrives to tell Cane about her trip to Paris. She admits it’s a terrible timing since they are getting back on track, but it will do wonders for her career. She wants to take things slow, and she agrees they need to talk about Sam. Cane begs Lily not to go to Paris.

At the Abbott mansion, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) listen as Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) complain about Graham (Max Shippee). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Michael rants that Graham could have Jack arrested for attacking him. He reminds them that Graham still has medical power of attorney and is the beneficiary of Dina’s (Marla Adam) will.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham shows up to the Abbott house with a police officer and a court order to have Dina’s placed into his care. Traci hopes that Dina will refuse to go, but she doesn’t. She seems excited to go. Graham told Dina they were taking Jackie on a cruise and would have “so much fun.” Jack warns Graham that they will do whatever they have to keep Dina safe.

Abby stops by to get an update on Dina. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she tells Ashley that the scene at the club with Sharon was over Scott. She admits they had sex and kissed twice. She insists it’s over and she doesn’t want to be with him. Ashley isn’t convinced.

A New Year brings new DRAMA next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1trjJSnFL7 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 5, 2018

At the club, Dina gets upset with Graham after learning that she isn’t going on a cruise, but to a facility where he will visit her. She becomes agitated when he explains that Jackie cannot go with her either. J.T. and Victoria intervene as Graham grabs Dina to prevent her from leaving.

Graham explains that Dina has Alzheimer’s disease and she’s upset that she needs to go live in a nursing home. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria warns Graham that she’s calling Jack to let him know that Dina’s upset. Graham takes Dina to a suite. After he leaves, J.T. and Victoria agree that Graham seemed creepy with Dina. J.T. confesses that Mac sent him divorce papers.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott meets with his mother, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), at Crimson Lights. He admits that he had sex with Abby, but it’s over. Lauren doesn’t believe him. He asks her for a $3 million loan, but she doesn’t have it. She advises him to make the most of working at Newman while he’s there.

At the Abbott mansion, the siblings cannot believe that Graham took Dina from them only to stick her into a nursing home. Michael finally gets a hearing to fight Graham’s power of attorney. Jack and Ashley agree to call a truce over Jabot for now.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.