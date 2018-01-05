Burke Ramsey, the brother of murdered child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey has won a victory in court because a judge has ruled that Burke Ramsey can proceed with a $750 million lawsuit against CBS. Burke Ramsey filed the suit after CBS aired a mini-series called The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey, which suggested that it was Burke Ramsey who committed the unsolved murder of his sister, JonBenet Ramsey. After the series aired, both Burke Ramsey and his father, John Bennett Ramsey spoke out to say that the series treated Burke (who was ten when JonBenet was murdered) unfairly.

On Their Docu-Series, CBS Suggested That Burke Potentially Killed JonBenet Ramsey

Burke Ramsey and his father, John Bennett Ramsey appeared on The Dr. Phil Show at around the same time the CBS series aired to speak out for the first and reportedly the last time to address what happened during the timeline of the death of JonBenet Ramsey over the Christmas holiday back in 1996. Both spoke about their love for JonBenet.

Dr. Phil McGraw, who is a psychologist who for years worked in the criminal justice system wanted his audience to know that Burke Ramsey had never been a suspect in the murder of his sister, JonBenet Ramsey.

“Burke is not and has never been a suspect in this case. I think people have considered him otherwise because, in the very beginning, the DA and the Boulder PD have acknowledged and admitted they put out misinformation to the media, to the public, to try to put pressure on the Ramseys to either make a mistake or break or confess.”

JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother Burke Scores Victory In $750M Lawsuit Against CBS

A Judge Rules That Burke Ramsey Can Proceed With The Suit About JonBenet Murder

In December 2016, Burke Ramsey filed the $750 million defamation suit against CBS after The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey aired on CBS. The show, which CBS called a “docu-series,” was attempting to push the envelope and perhaps solve the JonBenet case answering the question: Who killed JonBenet Ramsey? When Burke Ramsey filed the lawsuit, he did so because he said the show attempted to implicate him in the murder of his sister, JonBenet Ramsey, says RadarOnline.

CBS attempted to have the lawsuit thrown out, but today a judge ruled that it is reasonable for Burke Ramsey to believe that the producers were pointing their fingers at him for the murder of JonBenet Ramsey.

Circuit Court Judge David A. Groner said that Ramsey’s suit can proceed.

“The Court finds that the statements at issue and the docu-series as a whole could reasonably be understood as stating actual facts about Plaintiff. The Court does not find that the ‘disclaimer’ at the beginning and the end of the program negate the docu-series potentially defamatory meaning.”

L.Lin Wood, a lawyer for the Ramsey family and also for Dr. Phil McGraw says that he is pleased with the judge’s decision, as he sees CBS’s accusations in reference to Burke Ramsey and the murder of JonBenet Ramsey as disgusting.

“This is one of the most egregious cases of defamation I have ever known. It has had a major impact on his life, and he will have to live with it for the rest of his life.”

This Christmas Marked The 21st Anniversary Of The Death Of JonBenet Ramsey

Over Christmas the Ramsey family marked the 21st anniversary of the death of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, says InTouch. While Burke Ramsey has made it clear that he would prefer to move on beyond the murder of JonBenet and continue to live a quiet, private life, he will continue with the $750 million lawsuit against CBS for defamation. Burke Ramsey, who just turned 31 works from home as a software engineer, and lives alone.

John Bennett Ramsey has also filed his own lawsuit against CBS, alleging that they televised a “sham investigation” that was filled with “half-truths.” John Bennett Ramsey is seeking $350 million in damages largely based on the intentional omission of facts in the CBS series.