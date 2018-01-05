Xur’s Exotic Selection In ‘Destiny 2’ Includes Merciless, Warlocks And Hunters Will Want Fated Engram

Does Xur have something against Destiny 2 Warlocks? That’s what some Guardians may be asking after the Agent of the Nine appeared Friday with Wings of Sacred Dawn again. This is the fourth time he’s sold the piece to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players, and the second time in two weeks.

Hunters may not feel much love either as the Young Ahamkara’s Spine is on sale. While this is only the second time it has been on sale, it is one of the more disappointing Exotic pieces returning from Destiny 1. Both Warlocks and Hunters will want to stick to the Fated Engram this week to guarantee they receive an Exotic not already owned. Just be aware there may be an issue with it.

Only Titans receive a solid piece of armor with Mask of the Quiet One. Additionally, the weapon of the week is top notch with the Merciless Fusion Rifle for those who don’t have one.

Xur is hanging out in a cave in the Giant’s Scar area of Io in Destiny 2 through the Weekly Reset on Tuesday, January 9. A marker on the Director map shows his location on the moon of Jupiter. Simply select the marker then fast travel to the area to find him easily.

As a reminder, the Power Levels of all Xur’s Exotics scale according to the Guardian’s current Power Level. The max Power Level has been moved up to 305 with the release of Curse of Osiris. Infuse items to make them more powerful.

Merciless

Bungie/Activision

The Merciless Exotic Fusion Rifle is a welcome return weapon of the week for those who missed it the first time around or for PC players. The weapon is a damage dealing machine thanks to the “Conserve Momentum” perk. This causes the weapon to charge faster until a kill is earned, which is fantastic to use to burn down mini-bosses and bosses in Destiny 2.

DIM Average User Rating: 4.8/5

Mask of the Quiet One

Bungie/Activision

This helmet is one of the better Titan Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2. The Mask of the Quiet One pairs up nicely with the Sentinel Titan to grant health regeneration from Void Ability kills via the “Dreaded Visage” intrinsic perk. All Titan sub-classes also gain melee, grenade, and class ability energy when damaged.

DIM Average User Rating: 4.1/5

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

Bungie/Activision

This redux of a Destiny 1 Exotic is solely for Gunslinger Hunters. Young Ahamkara’s Spine comes with the “Wish-Dragon Teeth” intrinsic perk, which increases Tripmine Grenade duration and marks enemies damaged by the blast.

It’s not as good as the original Destiny version, but it is one of the few Exotic armor pieces for Hunters that does not include a Mobility perk.

DIM Average User Rating: 1/5

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Bungie/Activision

Dawnblade Warlocks who didn’t pick the Wings of Sacred Dawn up during the Destiny 2 campaign should get a kick out of this Exotic Chest Armor piece. The “Tome of Dawn” allows the players to hang in midair while aiming long enough to surprise opponents from above. Not a particularly powerful Exotic but something unique that lends itself to certain play styles.

DIM Average User Rating: 1/5