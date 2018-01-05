‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chandler Massey Says He Is Trying To Get EJ DiMera Back On ‘DOOL’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chandler Massey might be doing more than simply reciting lines. During an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor teased that he was trying to get EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) back on the NBC soap opera. Find out exactly what he said.

The statement began with a question from the publication. Massey was asked who his favorite character is on Days Of Our Lives. He responded that it was EJ DiMera. He is no longer in Salem and it doesn’t appear that actor James Scott is interested in returning.

However, Chandler teased that he is trying to get EJ back on television screens. He also explained how much he admired the way EJ was written. He is not the only one. EJ DiMera was a fan favorite character and is terribly missed.

“I’m kind of trying to stir the pot and hopefully get EJ back on screen. Stefano was the villain of the show for so long and I think you need a classic villain and there was something so interesting about EJ, the way they wrote him. He was so gray. So intelligent, so flawed, and then James Scott played all those things almost to perfection and it made him so fascinating.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the past several months hinted a possible return. However, they all turned out to be rumors. Sometimes, it is wishful thinking. Other times, fans find potential clues in storylines. The latter was the case when Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) returned to Salem from searching for EJ DiMera, SoapCentral reported

If EJ did return to Days Of Our Lives, it would most likely have to be a recast since James Scott doesn’t seem to be interested in coming back. Then, there is the issue of Sami Brady. Alison Sweeney does not regret her decision to leave the soap opera. So many opportunities have been opened up as a result of her leaving.

If EJ came back to Salem, but Sami didn’t, it would be a really tough storyline to sell to fans. They are a pair, a duo, and viewers are not interested in only one half of “EJami.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers do sometimes have former characters come back briefly. Shawn Christian (Daniel) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) are two examples of this. Sami has also come back a few times. However, James Scott has not returned, not even once. It is safe to assume that he doesn’t have an interest in returning to the show.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.