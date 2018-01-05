‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Kids Enjoy The Snow Of The East Coast’s Bomb Cyclone

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her family are taking advantage of the unexpected snow that the Bomb Cyclone has brought to their North Carolina home.

As the winter storm continues to wreak havoc on the North East, Jenelle Evans’ kids are loving the cool weather they’ve received at their home and spent some time together outside earlier this week.

“It’s a snow day,” Jenelle Evans wrote on Instagram with a photo of her 3-year-old son Kaiser on January 4.

Later that same day, Jenelle Evans posted a second snowy image on her Instagram page, which included Kaiser and Maryssa (David Eason’s oldest child) and a snowman they built together.

Jenelle Evans is also mom to 8-year-old Jace and 11-month-old Ensley, who she shares with husband David Eason. However, the two children weren’t seen in Evans’ recent photos. Instead, they appear to be keeping warm as Kaiser and his older step-sibling continue to play in the snow.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in 2015 and tied the knot in September of last year in front of several friends and family members. Since then, the couple has continued to spend time with one another as a family and recently hiked to the top of the Grandfather Mountain.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jan 4, 2018 at 12:21pm PST

While Jenelle Evans has faced tons of pregnancy rumors in recent weeks, she recently shot down the allegations of a potential fourth child on social media by explaining that her rumored baby bump was actually the result of a hernia surgery she secretly underwent weeks ago.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have a total of five children. So, it’s no wonder that the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t currently considering having more children.

As for what’s next for the couple, they appear to be in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime later this year.