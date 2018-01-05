New Orleans Saints News: Many Former Players In Dome For Playoff Game – Reggie Bush Leading ‘Who Dat’ Chant

The New Orleans Saints are heading back to the NFL playoffs for the first time in years, and this weekend’s wild card match-up against the Carolina Panthers has a huge feel to it. This season is one of those that has seemed quite magical for everyone in the “Big Easy,” and they believe the Saints have a real shot at another championship. It seems that a number of huge names from the past believe the same thing and are going to be in the Dome to take it all in.

During the regular season, the Saints defeated the Panthers twice, and it is always said that it is hard to beat a team three times in a year. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is going to be rocking with thousands upon thousands of fans who believe it truly is possible.

This game has just been made bigger than it already is, though, as it will include numerous big names from the past. There have been rumors flying around that a number of “legends” will be present for the game against the Panthers, but some of them have now been confirmed.

Earlier this year, former Saints’ running back Reggie Bush revealed he was “done” in the NFL and would be retiring, as reported by USA Today. Now, he’s heading back to the Dome and leading the way for Black and Gold.

Cooking up something special for yall been in the lab working hard pic.twitter.com/NC73xsYEei — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 4, 2018

The Times-Picayune confirmed that Bush will be there, as he will reportedly lead the “Who Dat” chant prior to kickoff. There have been rumors that Reggie would lead the team out of the tunnel while carrying his bat in the same way he used to do when he was on the roster.

In an interesting note, Bush retweeted someone who suggested that very thing.

Come on Reggie! Run out with that bat this Sunday!!!!! — Jer. 29:11 (@inkennerbra) January 4, 2018

Bush won’t be the only former Saint in the Superdome either as WDSU has confirmed that a number of other players are scheduled to be there as well. The Saints organization plans on recognizing the championship team from 2009, and these players are a lock to be there.

Jeremy Shockey

Marques Colston

Garrett Hartley

Jon Stinchcomb

Scott Fujita

Making things even more fun for the Saints’ fans is that Shockey is a former member of the Carolina Panthers as well. There is a list making the rounds on social of others who will be present, but it hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed yet.

There is a lot of excitement in Louisiana right now, as the New Orleans Saints are having a great season for the first time in years and have made it into the 2018 NFL Playoffs. All throughout the Superdome, there will be feelings of nostalgia as Reggie Bush and others from the 2009 Super Bowl winning team are honored. If the Saints want to beat the Carolina Panthers and advance, they’re going to need all the “Who Dat” spirit they can put together.