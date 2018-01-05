‘General Hospital’ Star Laura Wright Speaks Out About Online Bashing

General Hospital fans have expressed their feelings about Steve Burton’s return over the last several months. Not everyone was thrilled with the announcement of his return, especially the fans who had grown to love Billy Miller in the role of Jason Morgan. General Hospital actors also expressed their excitement for the return of an old friend, though those sentiments weren’t welcomed by some of the Miller fans. Some back and forth was expected because of the changed, but the events that transpired on social media were completely out of line.

Both Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller have spoken out against online bashing. They have a “Killy with Kindness” slogan they use. Their response came after they were informed that General Hospital fans were harassing actors who have expressed their excitement over Steve Burton’s return. These fans felt like this was somehow disrespectful to Miller, and they were harsh. Unfortunately, Burton, Miller, and Monaco were not the only General Hospital actors affected by the online bashing.

It was revealed that several General Hospital actors had been receiving unkind messages. According to Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright was also a victim of the online bashing. She plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital and has become a fan-favorite in the decade since she took over the role. Wright expressed her feelings about her friend, Steve Burton, returning to the show. When that happened, the actress began getting messages about death and other horrible things some of the General Hospital viewers wanted to happen to her. This was a scary thing for Laura who also really likes Billy Miller. She had worked with Burton for a decade and missed her old friend, but that wasn’t to take away from the friendship she had developed with Miller.

The online bashing has increased since the return of Steve Burton. General Hospital viewers had moved on with Billy Miller as Jason Morgan, and then, everything changed. Of course, there were still fans who wanted Burton back, and they are happy with the way things turned out. The tension is also because there is now not only “JaSam” (Jason and Sam) fans, but also “DreAm” (Drew and Sam) fans. Some of these General Hospital fans have taken it over the line, especially when it comes to the death threats and wishes for illness.