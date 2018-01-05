NFL Playoffs 2018: Full Bracket And TV Schedule For Wild Card Round – How, When, And Where To Watch

The first weekend of 2018 is a big one for everyone, but football fans may be the most excited as it means the opening round of the NFL playoffs. The Wild Card Round has four huge games for fans this weekend and you’ll be able to see every single minute of all the action as they are not scheduled opposite one another. Below is all the information you will need for this round, how to watch the games on TV, and the full bracket for the playoffs.

A lot was decided after the final weekend of the 2017 NFL regular season and it all leads to this first round of the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills squeezed their way in and will face Leonard Fournette and the Jags. The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a loss, but can they really defeat the Carolina Panthers for a third time this season?

It’s time to find out the full schedule of all the games during the Wild Card Round and how you can see every moment of on-field action as per ESPN. For NFC teams and four AFC teams will play games this weekend, but only two from each conference will advance to the Divisional Round.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Date : Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 Time : 4:20 p.m. ET

: 4:20 p.m. ET TV: ESPN/ABC

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Date : Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV: NBC

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date : Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 Time : 1:05 p.m. ET

: 1:05 p.m. ET TV: CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Date : Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 Time : 4:40 p.m. ET

: 4:40 p.m. ET TV: FOX

Can Drew Brees beat Cam Newton, Panthers for a third time?@kpatra previews Panthers vs. Saints wild-card matchuphttps://t.co/OFhTrUMmFA pic.twitter.com/ds4dyWaNCh — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 5, 2018

Some of the teams in the playoffs are overly deserving of being there and played well all season with the goal of getting into the postseason. Others were able to make it in with some help from other teams and they are hoping for a fresh start in the playoffs and a trip to the second round.

In the Divisional Round, the New England Patriots are the number one seed in the AFC and will face the lower seed remaining after the Wild Card games. As the number two seed in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the highest seeded team remaining.

Over in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are the top seed with the Minnesota Vikings as the number two seed.

The 2018 NFL Playoffs are ready to get underway with eight teams prepared to either advance into the second round or go home. The Wild Card match-ups are set and it will be interesting to see just who can make it through to take on the top seeds of the AFC and NFC. It will be easy to catch all of the football action with the brackets and TV schedule at your disposal and ready to be put to good use.