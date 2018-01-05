‘Southern Charm’ Cast: Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis, And Others Asked To ‘Tone Down’ Social Media

The cast of Southern Charm has reportedly been asked to tone down the number of posts they are sharing with their fans and followers on social media.

According to a new report, the Southern Charm cast, including Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis, are being encouraged to put their accounts on lockdown as production continues on the fifth season of the Bravo TV reality show.

“Production asked the cast to tone down their posts,” an insider told Page Six on January 4. “They have a lot of time to edit before the season starts and they don’t want the cast to give away anything.”

Southern Charm has been airing on Bravo TV since March 2014 and recently led to the series’ first spinoff series, Southern Charm: Savannah.

Throughout the series’ run, one of the most prevalent storylines on the show has been the up and down relationship of Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis. As fans of the series will recall, the couple hooked up with one another at the end of the first season of the show, and shortly after that, it was revealed that Dennis was expecting their first child.

Although Kathryn Dennis split after the arrival of their first child, daughter Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, they ultimately reconciled and conceived a second child, son Saint Julien Rembert Ravenel, before calling it quits again in early 2016. Since then, they have been dating other people as Dennis continues to get her life back on track after enduring personal struggles throughout Southern Charm Season 4.

As Southern Charm fans might have seen, Thomas Ravenel, 54, has been dating a woman named Ashley Jacobs, 32, for the past several months, and according to Page Six, producers are allegedly pushing Ravenel to either dump her or propose to her by the end of filming on Season 5. As a source explained, they are hoping for a “dramatic ending” to the season.

The vests on the brightest! A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

As Page Six pointed out, Thomas Ravenel hasn’t shared any new images of Ashley Jacobs on his social media pages in over a month, and during a recent family party, Jacobs was noticeably missing from a group photo shared by the reality star.

The Southern Charm cast began production on Season 5 last year, and the new installment of the Bravo TV series is expected to air on the network sometime in the coming months.