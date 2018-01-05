Fans Adore Kelly Ripa’s Latest Instagram Picture, A Throwback Of Her Youngest Child, Joaquin

One the reasons that fans follow Kelly Ripa on Instagram is because she loves to share photos of her beautiful family. Yesterday was no exception.

When it comes to sharing old photos of her family, Kelly Ripa is a seasoned pro. In September, the Inquisitr reported that the mother of three shared a series of throwback photos to honor her mother-in-law on her birthday. Then in October, the Inquisitr shared a story on another throwback photo of Kelly and her son Joaquin snuggled up after a swim.

And most recently, the Inquisitr reported that the Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram over Thanksgiving to share yet another throwback picture of herself and Mark Consuelos’ side of the family together in 2013.

And this time, Ripa took another young photo of her youngest son Joaquin and shared it on her Instagram page for all of her fans to see. Yesterday, the 46-year-old posted an up-close and personal of her now 16-year-old son Joaquin from 2007.

In the older photo, Joaquin is seen cocking his head to the side and making a funny face. His hair is curled and wet and it appears that he just finished up a swim session. Not surprisingly, Ripa had a clever caption for the picture.

“2007 The year Joaquin Consuelos invented the front side eye.”

In just a few short hours of posting the adorable picture, Ripa’s army of over one million followers immediately took to the talk show host’s photo to share their sentiments Ripa’s latest post.

While many of her fans applauded Ripa for seeming to be such a great mother, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how adorable Joaquin used to be.

“That face, and those eyes:) so cute!”

“You make pretty babies. What a darling face, even with the “side eye” lol,” another one of Ripa’s followers chimed in.

A handful of Kelly’s other fans also could not get over the gorgeous color of Joaquin’s green eyes.

“Gorgeous!! Such beautiful eyes.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host has also shared a recent photo of Joaquin, much to the delight of fans. Back in September, Ripa told fans that her youngest child was off to his Freshman year of High School and she just couldn’t believe how fast time has gone.

At the end of the day, it’s clear to see that family is incredibly important to Kelly Ripa. Maybe that’s why she has so many loyal fans?