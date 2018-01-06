Halle Berry Stuns With Bikini Photo On Instagram, Uses Ketogenic Diet To Stay Fit & Fab At 51

Halle Berry is ready for 2018, with a Golden Globes gig on Sunday ahead. The ageless beauty stunned fans on Instagram, slipping into a bikini and a swimsuit to show off her perfect body in photos. Known for following the ketogenic diet, Berry made it clear that she is looking forward to what 2018 brings. Halle shared a video in which she danced in a black swimsuit and shared a view of the ocean, reported People.

“From sheer jumpsuits to ab-baring ensembles, [Halle Berry] isn’t afraid to show off her fit figure.”

In addition to the one-piece swimsuit photo, Halle posted a picture that showed her wearing a bikini. Berry, who has two children, wrote her welcome to the New Year in the caption.

“Coming for you 2018,” wrote the actress.

In addition to welcoming the New Year, Halle wrote a farewell to 2017 message on Instagram that included photos of her beloved beach. The past year brought challenges to the entertainment industry in which Halle works, such as sexual harassment and gender inequality.

Some in Hollywood have responded with an anti-sexual harassment movement, named “Time’s Up.” Berry expressed her views on the past year by thanking those in 2017 by telling “people to go F— themselves when needed.” Halle had one more message to share.

Coming for you 2018 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:47am PST

“Thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!” stated the Oscar winner on Instagram.

Halle Berry Set To Shine At Golden Globes On Sunday With Stunning Results Of Ketogenic Diet

Fans are looking forward to seeing Halle shine at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. As an award presenter, Berry is assumed to wear a black outfit in order to demonstrate that she supports Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement, “Time’s Up.” NBC will broadcast the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 7.

Halle’s Instagram photos come after a challenging year, pointed out AOL. Berry broke up with Alex Da Kid in December after five months together. An insider quoted by the publication described Halle as “much happier now,” as evidenced by those stunning Instagram pictures.

Prior to her January Instagram pictures, Berry shared photos of a vacation in Bora Bora. The athletic actress posted a video showing her dive into the water there, wearing a bikini and a Polynesian head wrap. She also has made her support of feminist causes clear on Instagram.

As Halle preps for the Golden Globes, her black ensemble will show off the results of her ketogenic diet. The ketogenic weight loss diet has become so popular recently that searches for keto diets quadrupled, as the Inquisitr reported. A recent study showed that the ketogenic diet burns fat 10 times faster. In addition to Berry, celebrities famed for using the keto diet include Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

As part of her ketogenic diet, Berry has shared that she does not eat any foods containing sugar. She also avoids foods high in carbohydrates, such as bread and cereal, as part of her keto diet, reported the Toronto Sun. Visiting the talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan, Halle explained the basics of her high-fat, low-carb keto diet.

Halle Berry stunned her fans on Instagram with her bikini photos. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

“You train your body to burn healthy fats and so I eat healthy fats all day long. Avocado, oil, coconut oil, butter, but don’t have sugar,” she explained.

“When your body gets trained to burn fats and you’re constantly on fat-burning mode, that’s the secret.”

Berry has two more secrets to looking fit and fabulous at 51. The celebrity weight loss winner credits happiness and love, especially spending time with her children, for helping her look so glowing.

Halle has shared that she truly enjoys being a mom. And while she focuses on raising her children, she hasn’t neglected her career, reported the Daily Mail. Single again, Berry starred in three films in the past year.