Tiny Harris Shares Toya Wright Throwback Video After Tamar Braxton Reportedly Reignites Feud

Tiny Harris shared a throwback video with Toya Wright where she commemorates their success with their first reality TV show, Tiny and Toya, in 2009. The popular series aired for two seasons, and both Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Antonia “Toya” Wright went on to have success with other series.

While Tamar Braxton seemingly ended her feud with Tiny Harris last year, it appears that Toya Wright and Tamar are still feuding despite the pregnant reality TV star’s effort to end it.

In an interview with Sister’s Circle, Toya wished Tamar success and stated that she no longer has anything negative to say about her former friend. The 34-year-old also called for black women in the entertainment industry to end the “cattiness and pettiness” on social media.

According to a BET report, Tamar Braxton allegedly attempted to reignite the feud with Toya by bringing Khai and Ts Madison on stage during the Xscape tour. The Queen’s Court duo previously criticized Toya Wright’s pregnancy.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss reportedly stopped them from coming on stage, for which Toya thanked her, calling Kandi “a real one.”

It is unclear whether Tiny Harris is taking sides with a throwback video of Toya. Tiny is reportedly helping Tamar cope with her divorce from Vince. Tamar is opening for the Xscape tour, and the friends will likely be spending a lot of time together.

Tiny and T.I. have managed to reconcile after she filed for divorce last year. In the final season of their reality TV show, The Family Hustle, she accused her husband T.I. of having an affair while he fired back at her for hanging out with boxer Floyd Mayweather.

In an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asks Tiny how her relationship with T.I. is going, and she replies that everything is just going. Kandi Burruss interjects, revealing that T.I and Tiny have not broken up.

Toya has not directly responded to the alleged plot by Tamar Braxton to embarrass her, and the parties involved are yet to deny the rumor. It seems like Tiny and Toya’s friendship is still going strong.