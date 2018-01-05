‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nathan vs. Peter – Faison’s Sons At War – Who Will Die?

General Hospital spoilers from a new ABC promo video reveal that the mysterious Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) son, but so is Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). This is the dirty secret that Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has been hiding for years and why she hid Nathan with her awful sister Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills). But now the secret is about to explode and this all ties to a blind item about a GH actor leaving very soon. With Nathan and Peter about to go to war, one will die, but who will leave the ABC soap in a body bag? Check out the promo video below.

Why Did Liesl Hide Nathan?

Many GH fans wondered why Liesl would hide Nathan from Faison when he knew about Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). The answer lies not in Faison, but with his other baby mama, who has yet to be named, who gave birth to Peter. It wasn’t Faison that Liesl was hiding Nathan from, but Peter’s mother who didn’t want Faison to have more than one male heir. Liesl was scared that the woman would kill her son, and that’s why she hid him away, but now that Peter’s in town, Nathan is at risk.

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Liesl is in a panic about the reveal. On Thursday’s GH, Liesl learned from Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) that she ran a DNA test using Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) hair to prove that Nathan is a Cassadine. But longtime GH viewers know that he’s not. Liesl shot Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) to protect her secret once Victor discovered that Nathan was not his child. Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) gets the results back and hopes it’ll ease Nathan’s mind.

Nathan Stunned By Test Results

The same spoilers reveal that Nathan jumps to the worst conclusion when he gets the test results. Meanwhile, he talks to his sister Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) at the PCPD when she stopped by to check on Valentin. Nathan admitted he’s worried about the paternity test and Nina did nothing to ease his mind. She reminded him that “Liesl is a pathological liar” and asks her brother if Victor’s not his dad, “who is?” The paternity test will only tell Nathan that he’s not a Cassadine, so he’s still in limbo.

But across town, Peter August knows exactly who his father is, and he’s the “traitor” that hid Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) from Faison. Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) found information that the traitor was using the name Octavian which is a pseudonym. GH writers love obscure references, and this is from Roman history. The first emperor of Rome called himself Augustus, but he was born as Octavius. With his father as Cesar, another emperor, it makes sense that Peter August is the traitor.

Peter Tried To Kill Nathan Once Before

Although Nathan doesn’t know it yet, he’s got a brother in town who wants him dead – and that already tried to kill him once. If you glance back to December 8, 2014, Nathan, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) were preparing to transport Faison to Pentonville when a masked gunman shot Nathan and drove off with the van that held Faison. The man’s face was never revealed. You can read the recap here and watch the video above.

General Hospital spoilers reveal it was Peter that shot Nathan and saved his dad Faison from prison. Nathan survived that encounter but was clueless it was his brother that shot him and that Faison’s the dad of both. All this will come out when Peter comes to finish what he started with the 2014 shooting. Peter doesn’t want Nathan risking his legacy as Faison’s only son and is also planning to kill their father. Peter took the job at Aurora Media to get close to those he felt would lead him to his father.

Nathan Dies – Ryan Paevey Leaving GH?

A blind item published in the soap magazines revealed in November that a General Hospital contract actor was leaving the show in early 2018. The only clue was that it was a male who would leave of their own choice. Given the recent plotlines, it now seems like it might be Ryan Paevey leaving. Given the opioid storyline with Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck), it was assumed it could be someone that died from her shenanigans, but now it looks like it’ll be the finale of the Faison-Peter-Nathan story.

So why would Ryan Paevey leave the ABC soap? It’s all about his movie career. Last year, Paevey shot two films, Locked In and Harvest Love and he’s got another that’s been announced, Bogie and Bacall. Paevey lucked out with his last film role because it coincided with Kirsten Storms’ lengthy break from GH for depression. But since his film career is heating up, there may be no room left in his schedule to star on a soap, and when Peter comes gunning for Nathan, he could be the brother that dies.

Catch up now on the latest GH scoop on Drew attacking Franco when they were kids, Nelle and Ava joining forces against Carly, and the reveal of Drew’s secret wife that Kim and Sam never knew existed. Watch ABC every day to see these spoilers play out and check back often for all the hottest General Hospital spoilers and news.