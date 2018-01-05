‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is EJ DiMera Returning To Challenge Stefan?

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming weeks reveal that there is a chance fans will see the presumed dead EJ DiMera back in Salem. While nothing has been confirmed, many DOOL viewers have been wondering if the NBC soap opera will ever bring the fan favorite character back after hinting that he is still alive multiple times over the past two years.

According to a Jan. 4 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, there is a good possibility that Days of our Lives is now setting up for the return of EJ DiMera. As many fans already know, actor James Scott originated the role but left the soap back in 2014 along with his television wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). EJ was killed off by one of Clyde Weston’s hired men, but the circumstances surrounding his death have always been suspicious.

After EJ’s death, his sister, Kristen DiMera, was seen sneaking into the morgue to inject his body with a mystery substance. During Days of our Lives‘ 2017 season, fans learned that the substance was the key part of Dr. Rolf’s resurrection process. The same process that brought Will Horton back from the dead last fall. In addition to the serum, Kristen also popped back up in the story and basically told fans that EJ DiMera was still alive. However, fans have yet to see him.

Now, it seems everyone is wondering if Days of our Lives will ever bring EJ back. Currently, DOOL is involved in a big DiMera storyline that features yet another of Stefano DiMera’s long-lost sons, Stefan O. DiMera, coming to Salem and challenging his siblings for power and control of the family’s business and fortune. Stefan is sure to stir up some major trouble in Salem, and over the course of the next few months, fans will likely accept him as an intricate part of the DiMera landscape. However, just as Stefan is establishing himself in Salem and getting comfortable in his new role in the family will EJ DiMera show up to shake things up yet again? Only time will tell if the fan-favorite character is truly on his way back to Salem in 2018.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.