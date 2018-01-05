‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador Denied Access To USC’s VIP Party After Name-Dropping

Shannon Beador reportedly thought she could gain access to a VIP party for USC at the Cotton Bowl in Texas over the weekend by dropping her famous name at the front door. Unfortunately, as a new report claims, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was unsuccessful in her efforts.

At the end of last week, Shannon Beador’s favorite team, the University of Southern California Trojans, took on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the AT&T Stadium, and during the event, Beador spent time with friends and her twin daughters, 13-year-old Stella and Adeline.

“[Shannon Beador] was in the club level but she was trying to get into the Optum Club, which was hosting a very exclusive USC party,” an eyewitness explained to Radar Online on January 5.

According to the report, Shannon Beador attempted to talk her way into the VIP area as a brunette woman who was with her appeared increasingly uncomfortable with the situation. Beador then explained to a doorman that she was one of the stars of a series on Bravo TV, but he was said to be unimpressed.

The doorman then handed Shannon Beador off to another employee of the AT&T Stadium, and she was never granted access to the exclusive bash.

Shannon Beador shared a couple of photos of herself and her children during last week’s event, including an image from her “amazing seats,” which seemed to be a very short distance from the field. Beador also posted an image of herself in the press conference room and told fans and followers that she had taken part in the pre-game tailgate.

As for where her oldest daughter, 16-year-old Sophie, Shannon Beador said in a separate post that her daughter was participating in a basketball tournament that kept her from attending the USC football game.

Shannon Beador and her husband, David Beador, ended their 17-year marriage at the end of last week.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime in the coming months.