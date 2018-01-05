If you think you haven’t seen Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway recently on television, you would be right, because Ivanka Trump reportedly pulled the plug on most of Conway’s appearances, calling many of her quotes about alternative facts idiotic. And according to the new book by Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury, Inside the Trump White House, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner gave Kellyanne Conway the nickname “Nails” based on her “Cruella de Vil” fingers and behavior.

It Was Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Who Pulled The Plug On Kellyanne Conway

The rivalry between Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway was just one of the power struggles in the Trump White House, according to the Wolff book, says Daily Mail. From the beginning, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner found that Kellyanne Conway’s language in interviews was far-reaching and vulgar.

“None were more put off than Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, who, appalled at the ­shamelessness of her television appearances, extended this into a larger critique of Conway’s vulgarity.”

Though Kellyanne Conway found out through leaks that she had been sidelined due to pressure from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, she was assured by Donald Trump that she would have a place in a Trump administration for “all eight years” despite what Ivanka thought.

“You will always have a place in my administration.’ The president reportedly added, ‘You will be here for eight years.”

AWKWARD! Kellyanne Conway was yanked off cable news after Ivanka Trump grew tired of her ‘idiotic militancy’ https://t.co/BqQFDe2kl8 — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 5, 2018

While Ivanka Thought Kellyanne Was A Mess, Kellyanne Though Trump Should Be Quieted

According to Michael Wolff, who previewed his book in The Hollywood Reporter, while Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were complaining about Kellyanne Conway’s on-air behavior, Conway was aghast about the public comments of Donald Trump.

“Kellyanne Conway, who would put a finger-gun to her head in private about Trump’s public comments, continued to mount an implacable defense on cable television, until she was pulled off the air by others in the White House who, however much the president enjoyed her, found her militancy idiotic.”

.@MichaelWolffNYC's book: Kellyanne Conway "would put a finger-gun to her head in private about Trump's public comments" https://t.co/4Mu9aRJaTp — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 4, 2018

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Weren’t The Only Ones Name-Calling

Wolff’s book said that Ivanka Trump found Kellyanne Conway and her blind support of Donald Trump “idiotic,” according to Alternet. And after Ivanka stepped in to curtail Conway’s appearances on cable news, SNL did a sketch about Kellyanne Conway living in the sewer, trying to get back on CNN.

But reportedly several others aside from Ivanka Trump thought that Kellyanne Conway was ridiculous.

“Others in the White House… however much the president enjoyed her, found her militancy idiotic. Even Ivanka and Jared regarded Conway’s fulsome defenses as cringe-worthy.”

But the name-calling didn’t stop at the level of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to the Guardian. Donald Trump had a laundry list of names or titles that he ascribed to members of his staff and his family, including Kellyanne Conway, who he called “a crybaby.”

Trump called Steve Bannon “disloyal and scruffy,” said Priebus weak and short, Sean Spicer was stupid, and Jared Kushner was a suck-up. Donald Trump also stated that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner should never have come to Washington.