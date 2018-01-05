Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are set to attend the 2018 Golden Globes, a rare reunion of sorts for the actresses. While both Jolie and Aniston are known for their rivalry, due in part to their past relationships with Brad Pitt, they will come together to celebrate girl power at the awards ceremony, together with other women in the entertainment industry, including Helen Mirren and Emma Stone.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has confirmed the final lineup of presenters for the 2018 Golden Globes, which includes Aniston and Jolie, E! News reported. Other names include Emilia Clarke, Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Amy Poehler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington, and more.

Women empowerment and gender equality are among the prominent causes that are being championed by many in the industry today following the Harvey Weinstein scandal that unearthed harrowing accounts of sexual assault committed by the disgraced producer and other notable men in Hollywood. For this very reason, Jolie and Aniston, both of whom have opened up about these issues, agreed to appear on the show despite their rocky history.

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie rarely attend events together, and when they do, organizers make it a point to seat them as far apart from one another to avoid an awkward collision course. Case in point: the actresses were seated three tables apart at the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards. According to a Daily Mail report, the Horrible Bosses actress was joined by her fiancé Justin Theroux, while Jolie went solo.

Willy Sanjuan / AP Images

The supposed animosity between Aniston and Jolie stemmed from the latter’s relationship with Pitt, which reportedly developed when they were filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Three months after breaking up with Aniston, his wife of five years, Pitt and Jolie were photographed taking a stroll at a beach in Kenya.

It appears, however, that Jolie and Aniston are ready to set their differences aside to work on a greater cause. The First They Killed My Father director was one of the first few to admit that she was a victim of sexual harassment by Weinstein. In an open letter published for Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th Anniversary collector’s edition, the 42-year-old mother of six wrote about the importance of educating women and opening equal opportunities for men and women.

“This is not about progress for women at the expense of men, but about finding an equal balance that benefits everyone.”

As for Aniston, she helped further the cause by donating $500,000 to the Time’s Up GoFundMe campaign, wherein the money pooled will be used to provide subsidized legal assistance to men and women who were victims of sexual abuse, harassment, and assault in the workplace, regardless of their industries.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event will be hosted by late-night talk show host Seth Meyers.