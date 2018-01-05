Demi Lovato Posts Photo Of Herself In Hot Pink Swimsuit On Matching Bed

Demi Lovato posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a hot pink swimsuit on a bed that matched the color. The 25-year-old music superstar is seen on her knees on top of her bed in the bathing suit with white-rimmed sunglasses on, her hair up, and smiling away from the camera.

“When you match the bed,” Lovato captioned the image.

The hot pink swimsuit has a plunging neckline and shows off Demi Lovato’s fit figure. The photo racked up 1.1 million views within the first nine hours of being posted. Lovato has posted several images of her wearing bathing suits, as well as fitness clothes for Kate Hudson’s line, Fabletics.

Fans are loving the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s body confidence and the inspiration she gives them. Although she still has her insecurities, she’s found a way to cope and beat her body image issues. Elite Daily reported, she recently completed her behind-the-scenes documentary, Simply Complicated, which takes an inside look at her struggles to overcome drug abuse and an eating disorder. She’s an advocate for delivering solid messages of empowerment and self-love.

On Thursday, she posted another photo of her in a swimsuit walking on a beach with the message that although she’s insecure about her legs, she’s letting go of perfectionism and “embracing freedom from self-criticism.” The post received over 2.7 million likes in one day.

Demi Lovato was inundated with supportive comments about her legs. A lot of fans wrote they wish they had legs like Demi’s and assured her that she was stunning.

Demi celebrated five years of sobriety last March after overcoming an eating disorder and substance abuse. She’s told Ellen last April that she’s feeling better than she ever has. It’s clear from Demi’s Instagram page that she’s feeling better all the time and isn’t afraid to show off her killer curves.

Demi Lovato sharing photos of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram reveals how far she’s come in an industry that is constantly body-shaming. The pressure for massive pop stars and movie actresses to be perfect is constant, but Demi is one of the few to confront it.