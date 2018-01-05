Selena Gomez Reportedly Believes God Wants Her Back With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have had a wild year, but they don’t really care what anything thinks about their roller-coaster romance. Although the two have had their share of ups and downs over the years, Gomez is confident this time will be different — and it’s all thanks to her higher power.

Gomez Believes God Supports Her Romance

An inside source told The Hollywood Gossip that Gomez believes her romance with Bieber will last because God wants them together. The insider claims that Gomez and Bieber have truly discovered God and their relationship is finally complete.

This probably sounds like a load of crap to some fans, but Bieber has undergone quite the transformation as of late. The pop star cancelled a bunch of tour dates last year after spending time in church and multiple insiders claim that he has recommitted his life to Jesus.

Gomez, meanwhile, received a new kidney following a health scare last year. Between Bieber’s newfound faith and Gomez’s brush with death, maybe there is some truth behind their change of heart.

Bieber and Gomez Caught In Public

Bieber and Gomez aren’t exactly hiding their affection. The pair jetted off to Cabo this past weekend and celebrated New Year’s in style. They also were spotted in a Pilates class this week. A source says that Bieber and Gomez were given private lessons by a studio owner and had a blast together.

While things are all sunshine and rainbows in Gomez’s mind, her close friends and family aren’t happy about where things are headed. Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, is afraid that Bieber will break her heart once again.

“Justin has been trying really hard to prove Selena’s mom that he will not hurt her again,” a source shared. “Selena’s family is very weary.”

Gomez’s Mom Hospitalized — Was Bieber To Blame?

Speaking of Gomez’s mom, People reports that Teefey went to the hospital last week because of stress related issues. An insider revealed that Teefey voluntarily went in to get a checkup and didn’t stay long.

The source says that the visit had nothing to do with Bieber and that this time of year is just stressful for Teefey. This is largely due to the miscarriage Teefey suffered in 2011 around the holiday season. She has not commented on the rumors surrounding her relationship with Bieber.