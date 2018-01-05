Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge’s Reunion Throws ‘RHOC’ Producers Through A Loop; Will Gretchen Rossi Return?

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge reconciled after production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 and as they approach Season 13, producers are reportedly concerned that their reconciliation will lead to a lack of drama on set.

According to a new report, producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County have grown concerned about their stars’ recent reunion.

“Vicki and Tamra have been talking a lot since the season finale and they are actually becoming close friends again,” a source close to production told Radar Online on January 5.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge grew close to one another after Judge joined The Real Housewives of Orange County during its third season. Then, as Gunvalson embarked on a new romance with the controversial Brooks Ayers, their friendship grew strained.

As time went on, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge grew further and further apart as rumors began swirling in regards to Brooks Ayers allegedly lying about his cancer diagnosis and ultimately, Judge began to question Ayers herself. Understandably, Judge doing so caused a divide between her and Gunvalson. However, after filming on Season 10 wrapped, Ayers admitted that he hadn’t been honest about his cancer diagnosis.

Eventually, Vicki Gunvalson ended her relationship with Brooks Ayers, but her friendship with Tamra Judge appeared to be beyond repair.

Luckily, years later, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have gotten back on track and while producers are happy to see the women work through their issues, they are also desperate to maintain the drama on the show. So, rather than allow the new season to be about Gunvalson and Judge’s reunion, they are said to be on the hunt for someone to bring back the tension.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:08am PST

As the Radar Online insider explained, producers behind The Real Housewives of Orange County know that they need to keep the drama and fights going between their stars. However, they can’t fire Vicki Gunvalson or Tamra Judge because they are staples of the series and have now been left to figure out the perfect solution.

Although fans will have to wait for several more months before they are given a confirmation of the Season 13 cast, the insider claimed that because Gretchen Rossi would never consider making amends with Tamra Judge, she may be the perfect candidate for an addition to the show.