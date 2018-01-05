Kate Middleton & Pippa’s Dukan & Sirtfood Diets For Meghan Markle Wedding: Shed 7 Lbs In 7 Days

Pippa Middleton famously upstaged Kate Middleton on her wedding day, with Pippa’s curvy figure (particularly her well-defined derriere) stealing Kate’s spotlight. Now, as preparations for Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry begin, Pippa has been sharing details about her strict diet.

But it’s not just Pippa this time around who has the potential to upstage Meghan when Markle ties the knot with Harry. Kate Middleton is famous for restoring her pre-baby body after each pregnancy. It’s assumed that after Kate welcomes her third baby, she will go back on the diet that sheds those pregnancy pounds to reveal Middleton’s classically shaped figure. In addition, the Middleton sisters are famous for their fondness of fitness, spending hours doing everything from working out in the gym to cycling.

Pippa Middleton Famed For Strict Diet

Although the Middleton sisters follow different diets, both of their weight-loss plans are strict and known for taking off the pounds quickly. Pippa just confessed that her diet is so rigid that she will never eat treats such as pancakes for breakfast, reported Closer Weekly.

Kate’s 34-year-old sister named pancakes with bacon and maple syrup as the one food that she will “never” consume for breakfast. Instead, Middleton breakfasts on plain yogurt with fruit or toasted bread with eggs or avocado.

Kate Middleton looked lovely on her wedding day, but some thought Pippa Middleton’s stunning figure stole the spotlight. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

Prior to her wedding, Pippa used the Sirtfood Diet. Her pre-wedding weight loss plan, which she may use prior to Meghan Markle’s wedding day, involves different phases.

“For the first three days, dieters are only allowed to consume 1,000 calories a day worth of Sirtfoods — which include red wine, cocoa, coffee, kale, arugula, strawberries, and walnuts — in the form of two green juices and one full meal.”

The fourth to seventh days involve 1,500 calories daily composed of two Sirtfood Diet meals and two green juices. The next phase, lasting for 14 days, boosts the Sirtfood Diet meals to three and cuts the green juice to one.

Food Network reported that the Sirtfood Diet promises to boost energy and health while taking off the pounds. The celebrity weight-loss plan, which is also followed by Adele, includes foods such as strawberries, onions, kale, and even dark chocolate.

“The plan claims that eating certain foods will activate your ‘skinny gene’ pathway and have you losing seven pounds in seven days.”

The foods that are required for the diet reportedly “mimic the effects of exercise and fasting,” resulting in fast weight loss and making it popular for special occasions such as weddings.

Kate Middleton’s Dukan Diet Also Used By Carole Middleton For Pre-Wedding Weight Loss

But Pippa isn’t the only Middleton who knows how to lose weight fast before a wedding. Calorie Bee reported that Kate and Pippa’s mother, Carole, used the Dukan diet prior to Kate’s wedding.

While Pippa’s Sirtfoods Diet takes off seven pounds in seven days, Kate’s diet has the potential to take off even more.

“Within the first week, you can lose up to ten pounds and continue at a pace of between 2 to 4 pounds each week until your goal weight has been reached.”

Those on the diet aren’t limited when it comes to calories. They can eat as much food as they want from an approved list that emphasizes protein. In addition to protein, the Dukan diet involves eating oat bran, drinking water, and taking a 20-minute walk each day.

Pippa Middleton’s And Kate Middleton’s Intense Pre-Wedding Exercise Programs

Beyond dieting before Meghan Markle’s wedding, Pippa Middleton will be following her usual exercise regime. Kate Middleton is expected to wait until after her third baby is born to restart her own fitness program.

Can the Middleton sisters outdo Meghan Markle when it comes to the inevitable comparisons on Meghan’s wedding day? As the Inquisitr reported, Meghan is famous for her own diet dedication. She also exercises, sharing fitness photos on Instagram.

Pippa is known for her fondness for all types of exercise. She often is seen running or biking near her home. In addition, Pippa is skilled at skiing. But she’s not the only one in the family who exercises. According to the Daily Mail, the two sisters are both impressively sporty. Kate has a special secret when it comes to restoring her pre-baby body after each pregnancy.

“The secret of Kate’s enviably toned figure? The plank! Sporty Duchess is a fan of muscle-tightening exercise and CrossFit.”

In the years since her wedding, Kate has lost two dress sizes. A royal insider told the publication that Middleton has become an “exercise junkie.” Both Kate and Pippa are “extremely serious” when it comes to sculpting their figures, devoted to exercises such as “cardio warm-ups, hip raises, diagonal and reverse lunges, stomach crunches, squats, calf raises, bridges, and push-ups,” said the source.