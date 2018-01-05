Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Have Been Teasing ‘Counting On’ Fans That They Are Pregnant For Months

It’s official. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are about to become proud parents. After weeks of dropping hints on social media, the Counting On stars confirmed the pregnancy news in a new interview with Us Weekly.

Jinger And Jeremy Confirm The Pregnancy

Jinger and Jeremy are the only members of the Duggar family that haven’t had kids during their first year of marriage. The pair exchanged vows in 2016 and have fought pregnancy rumors for the better part of a year.

According to Radar Online, the two issued a special statement this week confirming the pregnancy and expressing their excitement to start a new chapter in their marriage.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the pair explained. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up

According to Ok Magazine, the pregnancy rumors heated up after the couple shared photos of their holiday celebrations this past weekend. Jeremy posted a photo on Instagram saying that he was most thankful for “spices” this year. Jeremy was referring to his wife Jinger, but fans took note that he used the plural form of the word instead of saying “spice.”

Sugar and spice. Think about it. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:54am PST

In fact, fans openly asked Jeremy and Jinger after the post if they were expecting a child. The two did not address the questions, though they clearly knew about the pregnancy at the time.

Jinger Teases Her Baby Bump

Of course, Jinger also contributed to the pregnancy rumors. Romper reports that Jinger shared a video of herself playing in snow late last month. Most of the video was pretty ordinary and just showed Jinger having fun in the first snow Laredo has seen since 2004.

The weather outside is frightful. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

At the end of the video, however, Jinger sparked pregnancy chatter when she rubbed her stomach. Fans quickly caught on to the belly rub and some even predicted that the couple would make an announcement in the near future.

Are Other Duggars Expecting This Year?

Jinger and Jeremy are not the only Duggars expecting a baby next year. According to Radar Online, Jinger is the fourth member of the Duggar family to announce a pregnancy over the past few months. Joy-Anna Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Duggar are also expecting a baby next year.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Joy-Anna is getting ready to have her first baby with Austin Forsyth, and Kendra and Joseph Duggar are expecting their first baby. Jill Duggar Dillard is rumored to be having another child with Derick Dillard, and Jessa just had a baby with Ben Seewald.

In fact, Jeremy spent a lot of time with Jessa’s kids, Spurgeon and Henry, over Thanksgiving. He even shared a few photos of the boys on social media and looked completely comfortable around the little ones. There’s no telling if Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar will have a boy or girl, but they are clearly ready to start a family. And for Counting On fans, it’s about time.