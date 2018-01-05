Khloe Kardashian Says Family Member Told Her To Lose Weight To Stop Damaging The Kardashian Brand

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how she was once told to lose weight by an unnamed family member because they felt her size was “hurting the Kardashian brand.” The reality star spoke out about the words one of her family members said to her before she adopted her new healthy lifestyle a few years ago, revealing that she was left feeling pretty hurt by their comments about her weight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Tristan Thompson this year, revealed exactly what she was told in a new teaser for Season 2 of her E! weight loss series Revenge Body, which was posted to her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

“Khloe, you got to lose weight ’cause you’re really hurting the brand,” Kardashian told contestants on the show of the pretty harsh criticism one of the Kardashian clan once gave her in order to fit in with the family, per Metro.

She then revealed that she was left “hurt” by the comments, but knew that the criticism about her weight was coming from a place of business.

“I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt,” Khloe said in the teaser, which was posted to her social media earlier this week.

Kim Kardashian’s little sister then added that she’s since become a huge believer in the mantra that “it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” since she was called out over her weight.

Though Kardashian didn’t reveal in the clip exactly which of her famous family members she was referring to, many have been speculating that the criticism likely came from her mom Kris Jenner.

As noted by Perez Hilton, Jenner has called out her daughter over her weight as the cameras rolled before.

Kris told Khloe in a 2011 episode of her former spinoff show with ex-husband Lamar Odom, Khloe & Lamar, that she was jeopardizing the family’s contract with diet regimen QuickTrim because she was “off-base” with her physical appearance.

But it seems like Khloe is fortunately now much more confident in her body and on a much healthier path, as she often shares her workouts with fans on social media.

Most recently, Kardashian posted footage of her intense workout with sister Kourtney Kardashian to her Snapchat account on December 26 before vehemently defending her choice to workout while pregnant to fans who claimed she may have been going a little too hard in the gym during her pregnancy.

“My doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” Kardashian hit back on Twitter at the haters who called her out for hitting gym while showing off her bump.

Khloe then put everyone who hit back at her showing off her exercise routine with her big sister with negative comments on serious blast, adding, “Don’t make me stop sharing s***.”