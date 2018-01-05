Golden Globes 2018: Stylists Explain Why Their Clients Have To Wear Black—And What Will Happen If They Don’t

The Golden Globes ceremony is usually known as the booziest, biggest TV party of the year, but for 2018 the annual awards show will have a decidedly darker tone. As movie and television’s biggest stars come together on Sunday to toast their peers, an all-black—or at least mostly black—red carpet will likely steal the show.

The all-black attire at the Golden Globes comes amid a damning year of sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood and the launch of the Time’s Up movement aimed at gender equality and sexual harassment. For the Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the year, Hollywood A-listers will band in solidarity with a black dress movement to protest gender inequality and sexual harassment. And those who don’t could be could be blacklisted.

“I’ve heard pretty much every single person will be wearing black, whether you’re doing the lights to if you’re the caterer,” stylist Jordan Grossman told Refinery 29.

“The feeling is that if you don’t wear black you’re basically out of Hollywood.”

Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot, Allison Janney, Mary J. Blige, and Saoirse Ronan are just some of the Golden Globe nominees said to be wearing back to this year’s ceremony. Stylist Micaela Erlanger, who has worked with Streep in the past, told CBS News she feels “an energy” around the 2018 Golden Globes.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, you know, it was a sea of black on the red carpet,” the stylist told CBS. “And I think it will be a very powerful moment.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati also confirmed that all of her clients, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hiddleston, will be participating in the all-black attire movement. Urbanati wrote on Instagram:

“Yes, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, stylist Karla Welch revealed that some designers have “remade dresses in black” for their clients.

“We had to recut two custom pieces and change them to black,” designer Christian Siriano confirmed to THR. Siriano dressed several stars, including Angela Bassett and Rachel Bloom, for last year’s Golden Globes.

Stylist Law Roach admits stylists “are fighting for the same black dresses.” Roach is dressing Golden Globe nominees Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige for the 2018 ceremony.

While much of Hollywood is united on the Golden Globes attire front, there is some backlash to the wear-black mandate. A source told People that critics of the movement feel women should “celebrate their newfound power” by wearing a wide variety of brighter hues instead of a funeral color. Sarah Jessica Parker and Alicia Vikander have been rumored to be among the few actresses who are not planning to wear black dresses to the 2018 Golden Globes.

The 75th Golden Globes will be hosted by Seth Meyers and will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.